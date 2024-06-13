Inland Empire Health Plan certified a Great Place To Work® for fourth year in a row

"Our positive and welcoming workplace culture can be directly attributed to our team members who take IEHP's mission, vision and values to heart," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer. "I couldn't be more proud and grateful to be part of such a wonderfully engaged, talented and compassionate team."

Surveys were sent across IEHP in April, and results were announced in late May. Of the more than 3,500 team members employed by the health plan, 3,416 employees completed the survey. Analytics collected by Great Place To Work® showed 95% of IEHP team members felt welcome from Day One.

Since 1996, IEHP has grown to become one of the largest employers in the region, providing opportunity for those who call the Inland Empire home. Career coaching, off- and on-site fitness classes, and tuition reimbursements and discounts are among the benefits available to team members and providers.

"IEHP is all about connecting our community to opportunities that build upon a holistic approach to optimal health," said Supriya Sood, the plan's chief people officer. "We want to ensure IEHP is able to serve the region for decades to come and are doing so by shaping the next generation of leaders and team members through competitive benefits and career development opportunities."

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance of promotion.

"Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that IEHP stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

To learn more about IEHP and careers available, go to careers.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 7,000 providers and more than 3,500 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

