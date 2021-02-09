Inland Empire Health Plan Provides $50K Sponsorship to I.E. Black Equity Fund

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) will provide a $50,000 sponsorship to the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund to strengthen Black-led and Black-empowering organizations. The pooled fund, established by the Black Equity Initiative of the Inland Empire (IEBEI) and the Inland Empire Funders Alliance, will have multiple outcomes aimed at achieving racial equity in the region.

IEHP's $50,000 sponsorship to the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund will contribute to efforts strengthening Black-led and Black-empowering organizations. The pooled fund, established by the Black Equity Initiative of the Inland Empire and the Inland Empire Funders Alliance, will have multiple outcomes aimed at achieving racial equity in the region.

Formed in 2014, the IEBEI is comprised of more than 20 Inland Empire Black-led organizations that share a desire to improve social and racial inequities through empowerment, education, and policy change. By collective effort, the group has addressed issues ranging from criminal justice reform to educational attainment, youth development, empowerment, health and well-being.

"Through our partnership with the Inland Empire Community Foundation, we learned of this momentous initiative and were eager to get involved and contribute," said Marci Coffey, IEHP director of community partnerships. "The outcomes outlined in the initiative are intentional, necessary and will create positive momentum for change in our region."

Outcomes include highlighting the history and impact of the Inland Empire's Black-led and Black-empowering organizations, providing sustainable support for systems change work tied to the Black Equity Initiative strategic plan, and more.

Managed by the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF), the fund is seeded by IECF and The California Endowment with a goal to raise $5 million. Members of the Black Equity Initiative will serve as key decision makers in the distribution of resources.

"The collective actions, partnerships and coordinated response to address racial inequities in our region is truly a bold step forward," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "As a community-based health plan, we are dedicated to promoting equality across the spectrum and are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the initiative."

To learn more about the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund, visit: iegives.org/funds/ieblackequityfund/

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

