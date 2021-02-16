'Inland Empire Magazine' Honors Attorney Douglas Borthwick as one of Its "Best of the Best 2021" Attorneys

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AV® Preeminent™ Attorney Douglas Borthwick (https://www.borthwicklawyer.com/) has been named a "Best of the Best 2021" Lawyer by the Riverside-based Inland Empire Magazine. Mr. Borthwick has served as an attorney for over two decades in multiple states, with California home offices specifically located in Rancho Cucamonga and Riverside.

For 41 years, Inland Empire magazine has circulated to an estimated 250,000 readers every month. As a member of the community serviced by the magazine, Mr. Borthwick took especial pride in being named Best of the Best 2021 by the publication.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick is AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Martindale-Hubbell is the Gold Standard among attorney peer review ratings.

Douglas Borthwick's AV® Preeminent™ designation was originally awarded by Martindale-Hubbell®, which sets specific and rigorous standards of excellence and integrity before granting a Top-Rated Lawyer® status to a limited number of attorneys each year. This industry standard has become the watermark for legal ability and ethical standards. It is used as an assurance of experience, trust and excellence from any attorney bearing the designation.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick can be found at: www.borthwicklawyer.com

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for.

We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

