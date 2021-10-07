Inland Empire TMS Announces the Grand Opening of its TMS Center

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire TMS is excited to announce the grand opening of its mental health treatment center in Murrieta, Riverside County.

Led by Dr. Keerthy Sunder, MD, an experienced physician, clinician, researcher, and teacher with an extensive background in mental health treatment, the center leverages state-of-the-art NeuroStar and MagVenture Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) technology to treat patients who have not found success in standard psychotherapy and pharmaceutical interventions.

Dr. Keerthy Sunder, MD

Dr. Sunder is a double-board certified psychiatrist and serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Karma Doctors & Associates, partnering with this new center to provide TMS therapy. This integrated approach to psychiatry represents an innovative form of treatment, underscoring Dr. Sunder's belief that true happiness and fulfillment for those struggling with depression is possible.

The Inland Empire TMS team of mental health professionals are passionate advocates for patients who have not had success in treating their depression through the more traditional avenues. TMS offers patients renewed hope for what life can hold after depression.

Unlike medications and other alternative options for treating depression, TMS is a non-invasive approach and has virtually no side effects. Patients engage in 40-minute sessions five days a week for six weeks. No anesthesia or mind-altering substances are used with this therapy, which means patients can independently drive themselves to and from the center for treatment.

TMS is unique because it is not an alternative therapy but rather a groundbreaking scientific approach to managing and/or eliminating depression. A large segment of this patient population achieves full remission from depression, which means that their symptoms disappear entirely.

TMS therapy gives patients hope that they can overcome treatment-resistant depression. Inland Empire TMS center represents an important role in helping those with depression to access an option for treatment that will net them the results they've been seeking.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about TMS and how Inland Empire TMS can help you, visit inlandempiretms.com.

Contact:

Kyle Hartfield

844-861-8886

[email protected]

SOURCE Inland Empire TMS