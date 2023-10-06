Inland Empire Trial Lawyer William D. Shapiro Elected National Vice President of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA)

News provided by

Law Offices of William D. Shapiro

06 Oct, 2023, 15:30 ET

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Inland Empire Trial Lawyer William D. Shapiro has achieved a significant milestone in his renowned legal career by being elected National Vice President of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

ABOTA is an exclusive organization that comprises the nation's most distinguished trial lawyers and judges, with a mission to uphold and preserve the fundamental rights guaranteed by the 7th Amendment to the Constitution, particularly the right to a trial by jury.

This accomplishment is a testament to Shapiro's exceptional legal expertise and commitment to justice. Selected as one of three outstanding trial lawyers by Past Presidents from across the country, Shapiro secured the votes of over 7,000 ABOTA members, paving the way for his presidency in just two years.

"I'm thrilled to step into this leadership position, which is undoubtedly a highlight of my career. It's not just about personal accomplishment but also an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the principles of justice and professionalism in our legal community," said Shapiro.

ABOTA, founded in 1958, is an invitation-only association dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the American civil justice system. With a membership roster of more than 7,000 of the nation's finest trial lawyers, ABOTA fosters excellence, professionalism, integrity, honor, and courtesy within the legal community. The ABOTA Foundation, established in 1993, plays a vital role in educating the public about the historical significance and value of the American civil justice system.

Shapiro has handled complex catastrophic injury and wrongful death actions for over four decades, obtaining seven- and eight-figure verdicts and settlements.

His list of awards and honors is extensive, including 2022, 2016 and 2013 "Top Gun" Trial Lawyer of the Year, Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA); 2022 Trial Lawyer of the Year Top 5 Finalist; Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC); 2022 Trial Lawyer of the Year Top 5 Finalist, Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles (CAALA) ; 2016 Lawyer of the Year, Western San Bernardino County Bar Association (WSBCBA); 2015 Trial Lawyer of the Year, CAL-ABOTA; 2014 Trial Lawyer of the Year, Consumer Attorneys of the Inland Empire; 2021 & 2017 Best Lawyers, Lawyer of the Year, Personal Injury; 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award Western State College of Law, 2016 ; 2011 Hall of Fame, Western State College of Law; Fellow, American College of Trial Lawyers; Fellow, International Academy of Trial Lawyers; Fellow, International Society of Barristers; Diplomat, American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA); Board Certified Trial Advocacy Specialist, National Board of Trial Advocacy; Specialist in Trial Advocacy, State Bar of California; 2016 National Secretary, ABOTA, Trustee, ABOTA Foundation; 2021 Arthur Kelly Civility Award, ABOTA, "Tier 1, Best Law Firms" Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News; AV Preeminent, Martindale-Hubbell, "10″ AVVO; "Top 100," SuperLawyers.

Shapiro is a Past President of San Bernardino/Riverside ABOTA, Past President of the San Bernardino County Bar Association, Past President of Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire, and Past President of Joseph. B. Campbell American Inn of Court; 2012- Current, Adjunct professor, Civil Trial Practice Western State College of Law.

William D. Shapiro Law, Inc. takes pride in assisting victims of motor vehicle accidents, dangerous roadways, product failures, premises liability, and other causes of severe injuries and death.

SOURCE Law Offices of William D. Shapiro

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.