Inland Empire Trial Lawyer William D. Shapiro Elected National Vice President of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Inland Empire Trial Lawyer William D. Shapiro has achieved a significant milestone in his renowned legal career by being elected National Vice President of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

ABOTA is an exclusive organization that comprises the nation's most distinguished trial lawyers and judges, with a mission to uphold and preserve the fundamental rights guaranteed by the 7th Amendment to the Constitution, particularly the right to a trial by jury.

This accomplishment is a testament to Shapiro's exceptional legal expertise and commitment to justice. Selected as one of three outstanding trial lawyers by Past Presidents from across the country, Shapiro secured the votes of over 7,000 ABOTA members, paving the way for his presidency in just two years.

"I'm thrilled to step into this leadership position, which is undoubtedly a highlight of my career. It's not just about personal accomplishment but also an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the principles of justice and professionalism in our legal community," said Shapiro.

ABOTA, founded in 1958, is an invitation-only association dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the American civil justice system. With a membership roster of more than 7,000 of the nation's finest trial lawyers, ABOTA fosters excellence, professionalism, integrity, honor, and courtesy within the legal community. The ABOTA Foundation, established in 1993, plays a vital role in educating the public about the historical significance and value of the American civil justice system.

Shapiro has handled complex catastrophic injury and wrongful death actions for over four decades, obtaining seven- and eight-figure verdicts and settlements.

His list of awards and honors is extensive, including 2022, 2016 and 2013 "Top Gun" Trial Lawyer of the Year, Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA); 2022 Trial Lawyer of the Year Top 5 Finalist; Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC); 2022 Trial Lawyer of the Year Top 5 Finalist, Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles (CAALA) ; 2016 Lawyer of the Year, Western San Bernardino County Bar Association (WSBCBA); 2015 Trial Lawyer of the Year, CAL-ABOTA; 2014 Trial Lawyer of the Year, Consumer Attorneys of the Inland Empire; 2021 & 2017 Best Lawyers, Lawyer of the Year, Personal Injury; 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award Western State College of Law, 2016 ; 2011 Hall of Fame, Western State College of Law; Fellow, American College of Trial Lawyers; Fellow, International Academy of Trial Lawyers; Fellow, International Society of Barristers; Diplomat, American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA); Board Certified Trial Advocacy Specialist, National Board of Trial Advocacy; Specialist in Trial Advocacy, State Bar of California; 2016 National Secretary, ABOTA, Trustee, ABOTA Foundation; 2021 Arthur Kelly Civility Award, ABOTA, "Tier 1, Best Law Firms" Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News; AV Preeminent, Martindale-Hubbell, "10″ AVVO; "Top 100," SuperLawyers.

Shapiro is a Past President of San Bernardino/Riverside ABOTA, Past President of the San Bernardino County Bar Association, Past President of Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire, and Past President of Joseph. B. Campbell American Inn of Court; 2012- Current, Adjunct professor, Civil Trial Practice Western State College of Law.

William D. Shapiro Law, Inc. takes pride in assisting victims of motor vehicle accidents, dangerous roadways, product failures, premises liability, and other causes of severe injuries and death.

