Inland Empire's Largest Plaintiff Firm Holding Press Conference on August 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PST Regarding Funding Class Action Lawsuit Against State of California

Lawsuit Claims Inadequate Funding for Inland Empire Courts to Provide Mandated Expungements

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA)—the Inland Empire's largest consumer law firm that litigates Environmental matters, Racial and Economic Justice -matters, and Class Actions, among others—will be holding a press conference on Monday August 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PST to discuss a class action lawsuit filed against the State of California on behalf of the firm's class action representative, Ms. Rodriguez. The lawsuit alleges that the State of California provided inadequate funding for the court systems in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties compared to wealthy coastal counties. The class action also alleges that the disproportionate funding has resulted in less justice for Inland Empire residents through no fault of the Inland Empire courts, especially relating to the mandated automatic expungement of certain marijuana-related offenses.

Following the legalization of recreational marijuana use and the passing of AB-1793, the state has mandated county courts automatically expunge certain marijuana convictions without individuals having to file a motion using state-provided funding. The lawsuit filed by MWA alleges that the State's predisposed priority to wealthier, whiter counties left the courts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties floundering under the added caseload without the adequate funds to increase staff or upgrade equipment to carry out the mandate. This leaves Inland Empire residents who have been convicted or arrested for certain marijuana-related crimes (which are no longer criminal) with fewer opportunities for housing and employment.

This press conference hopes to shed light on the responsibilities the State has to the courts and residents of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. MWA maintains the Inland Empire courts do heroic work providing legal service with the resources allocated to them. Speakers at this conference include Partner Joseph L. Richardson and the class representative plaintiff Ms. Rodriguez. "The inland courts and residents deserve justice that, until now, has been delayed years. The courts need support to provide the services the State has mandated. With this lawsuit, we hope to call attention to the failed responsibility of the State to ensure all residents receive equal justice," says Richardson. This press conference will be livestreamed via Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Calimesa, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented Inland Empire residents and grown to be the largest Inland Empire consumer rights firm. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo, [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP