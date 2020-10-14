Inland Imaging Acquires Tri-City Radiology, Expanding Its Medical Imaging Services for Patients in Southeast Washington State

Inland Imaging has recently acquired the imaging center and professional assets of Tri-City Radiology. Tweet this

Tri-City Radiology was founded in 1971. Prior to the acquisition, the company was owned and operated by the radiologist team of James A. Clark II, MD; Garry Dunn, MD; Steven Sunderland, MD; and Lon Welch, MD.

Fifteen Inland Imaging radiologists currently provide professional services at Kadlec Medical Center and other Kadlec clinics in the Tri-Cities. By bringing this new outpatient-imaging center into the Inland Imaging system, patients and medical providers in the Columbia Basin will have greater access to advanced medical imaging studies and subspecialty radiology interpretations provided by the expanded network of Inland Imaging radiology services. Area patients will continue to enjoy the same high level of service they have experienced with TCR.

Drs. Welch and Dunn will continue to practice as part of the Inland Imaging radiology team while Drs. Clark and Sunderland will move into retirement. According to Dr. Welch, "the imaging center and it's physicians and staff will continue to offer patients excellent and caring service, convenient access, and the lowest medical imaging costs in the area."

The imaging center provides patients in Kennewick and the surrounding communities access to state-of-the-art imaging technology and highly trained physicians who are committed to the highest standards of patient care. The center also employs an outstanding and experienced team of technologists and patient care staff that performs diagnostic imaging tests under the supervision of the company's physicians.

According to Inland Imaging's CEO, Steve Duviosin, "the acquisition of Tri-City Radiology and its Kennewick imaging center allows us to better connect clinically and operationally, enhancing our ability to deliver great outpatient care across a larger region. Inland Imaging serves seven rural hospitals in Eastern Washington and is proud that we can share our medical imaging resources in a more regional and efficient way. That broader approach helps us imagine new ways to keep improving our quality, service, and efficiency while offering the most affordable imaging services in the area."

Inland Imaging has operated in Spokane since 1930. The practice's more than 100 board-certified radiologists serve outpatient imaging centers, urban and rural medical centers, hospitals, clinics and private practices in Western, Central and Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Montana. In addition, Inland Imaging businesses include Nuvodia, a full service IT company with clients around the U.S., and Inland Imaging Business Associates, a company that provides various business and consulting services to radiology and health care clients throughout the Northwest.

