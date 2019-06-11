Inland Truck Parts and Service Expands Grand Junction Location

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Truck Parts and Service has entered into the full service truck repair business in Grand Junction with the acquisition of Fast & Easy Services, a long-time independent service provider in the marketplace. The Inland location relocated to its new facility earlier this year in order to expand and upgrade the component shop and create the capacity for the addition of a truck repair business. The new driveline and component shops offer multiple services, including on-site repair and remanufacturing of transmissions and differentials, drivelines, PTO and hydraulics, suspension, and more. All services are done inhouse to expedite turnaround times and control quality. The new location features 14 service bays that complement the component shop and broad parts offering.

Grand Junction Service Shop

"We're excited to build on the existing part and component shop offerings in Grand Junction," said Greg Klein, president of ITP. "Inland's employee-owned, value-added approach means we're always ready to meet our customer needs with comprehensive service and an impressive parts inventory."

The newly acquired service shop has been well equipped with the latest hardware and software for advanced diagnostics as well as the equipment needed to provide quality and efficient truck repairs. Additionally, the Grand Junction location offers tank inspection and repair, laser alignments, drivetrain services as well as being a Masport and Fruitland vacuum pump dealer for all vacuum tank and pump repair/installation needs.

Inland takes in all makes and models of vehicles and offers a one-stop approach to their customers. With its dedicated training center, Inland fortifies the experience of each repair technician using relevant hands-on and classroom based trainings.

"In our 75-year history, we've made a determined effort to combine customer-focused services with superior parts," Klein said. "Expanding our Grand Junction shop and service capabilities is one more example of providing our employee-owners all the resources they need to take care of our customers."

About Inland Truck Parts and Service

Inland Truck Parts and Service offers a comprehensive array of parts for light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as in-house component shops and on-site remanufacturing capabilities. The majority of ITP's locations also offer a broad range of drive-in truck services. For more information, visit www.inlandtruck.com .

Contact: Duane Parke

Phone: (701) 282-8332

Email: 216224@email4pr.com

SOURCE Inland Truck Parts & Service

Related Links

http://www.inlandtruck.com

