Inland Truck Parts Expands Two Locations To Serve Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Truck Parts and Service is excited to announce the opening of two expanded locations in the greater Oklahoma City area. The new facilities are located on the east and west sides of town with convenient locations that offer both parts and service.

Inland's new service area in the Oklahoma City West location

The new Oklahoma City West location opened in March of 2019, allowing the existing separate parts and service facilities to combine under one roof. It features a state-of-the-art 58,000 sq. ft. facility to accommodate a large inventory of reman transmissions and differentials, 18 service bays and a wide variety of additional parts and shop services to ensure the most reliable repairs and shortest downtimes possible.

The Oklahoma City East store moved to its new location in September of 2018. The facility now includes an expanded parts department to complement its 15,000 sq. ft. repair facility. With 12 service bays, this location has ample space for a full range of maintenance, installation and diagnostics.

"We are extremely excited to grow our parts and service offerings in Oklahoma City," said Greg Klein, president of ITP. "Convenience matters for our customers, and providing a wide variety of both parts and service offerings at each location is just one of the many ways we can deliver a better experience."

The company currently has more than 850 employees in 39 locations spanning the Great Plains, including its two Oklahoma City stores.

"We've been servicing the heavy-duty truck industry for 75 years now," Klein said. "That longevity stems from steady investments in our facilities, equipment, technology, training, and, most importantly, our employee-owners."

About Inland Truck Parts and Service

Inland Truck Parts and Service offers a comprehensive array of parts for light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as in-house component shops and on-site remanufacturing capabilities. The majority of ITP's locations also offer a broad range of drive-in truck services. For more information, visit www.inlandtruck.com .

