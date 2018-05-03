Inland Truck Parts Gains New Acquisition in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Truck Parts is excited to announce the acquisition of Logan's Truck & Auto, LLC – a Rapid City, South Dakota-based business that performs heavy and light-duty truck service. With this merger, the Rapid City Inland location will now be able to offer a full range of truck services in addition to its current offerings of parts and shop services.

Pat Judge, manager of Inland in Rapid City, commented on the acquisition: "We're thrilled to add truck service options for the community. This is a great opportunity to build off of our current parts and component shop capabilities and incorporate a great team of experienced truck repair technicians."

The new acquisition is currently located at 3201 Beale Street in Rapid City. For the present, the two stores will remain in their current locations. Inland has plans to build a brand new facility in the near future to house them under one roof.

As a 100% employee-owned company, Inland Truck Parts & Service has been providing superior truck parts and service throughout the Great Plains for 74 years. At each of its locations, Inland emphasizes responsive customer service and local decision making.

