Inlayer's Strongest Year in Company History: Record Customer Growth, Platform Milestones, and Leadership Evolution

11 New Global Partners Including Cisco and TalkDesk; Phonism Added to Cisco Global Price Book; Microsoft Teams Integration Completed; New Leadership Appointed

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlayer, creator of the Phonism platform and a leader in unified device management and security, today announced its strongest four quarters in company history, achieving 38% year-over-year growth in contractual recurring revenue, with six of the company's top customers secured in the past year.

A Year of Landmark Achievements

Inlayer marks its strongest year on record, driven by sustained growth and expanding market adoption. New Inlayer CEO James L. Lee emphasizes scaling growth and delivering measurable customer value.

11 new global customer contracts signed with world-class organizations across Australia, Canada, Europe and US; the most new logos in company history.

signed with world-class organizations across Australia, Canada, Europe and US; the most new logos in company history. Record revenue, driven by the largest new customer class in company history.

driven by the largest new customer class in company history. Achieved cash flow positive for the first time in company history.

for the first time in company history. Saved new Webex customers over $2M in documented savings, now available through Cisco SolutionsPlus to global resellers .

in documented savings, now available through Cisco SolutionsPlus to global resellers Launched an integration with Microsoft Teams, to accelerate device migrations and simplify management.

Winning the Industry's Most Demanding Buyers

The past year validated what Inlayer customers already know: the platform delivers. Inlayer joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, empowering Webex customers with seamless cloud migrations and a new Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) option, enabling businesses to leverage their preferred devices, saving customers millions of dollars and accelerating time to revenue by over 7x. The completed Microsoft Teams integration delivers bulk deployment, management, and security capabilities for SIP devices, expanding device options previously unavailable to Teams customers.

Leadership Evolution for the Next Phase of Growth

Steve Lazaridis founded Phonism (now Inlayer) with a vision to build a device management platform capable of operating at enterprise scale, growing it into the device management and automation platform it is today. CEO Greg DiFraia joined three years ago to transform and scale the go-to-market organization, driving the execution and growth that delivered record revenue, a global customer base, and landmark platform integrations with Cisco, Zoom, and Microsoft. With that foundation firmly in place, Steve transitions to Chairman of the Board, continuing to guide the company's long-term strategic vision, and Greg transitions to the Advisory Board, keeping his customer relationships and operational expertise actively engaged.

With this momentum, James L. Lee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. CFO Bill Gilmour joins the Board of Directors, bringing financial discipline and experience to the board room. Lee brings over 25 years of telecommunications and technology experience, including two successful exits: as a Founding Partner at RoundTower Technologies, acquired by Ahead in 2020, and at Park Bench Solutions, where he progressed from early investor to Managing Partner, leading the company through its acquisition by Rev.io in 2022. Gilmour is a CPA, CA and Partner at The Florida CFO Group with over 30 years of financial leadership specializing in growth-stage SaaS businesses and M&A.

"This platform creates real, measurable value for customers. Our job now is to scale. More partners, more markets, more organizations benefiting from what this team built." — James L. Lee, CEO.

"I'm proud of what we've built here: a platform that solves real problems, a team committed to excellence, and a foundation strong enough to carry us forward. James understands this business and he has the experience to lead us through this next phase. I'm confident in the future of Inlayer, and excited to support the company as Chairman." — Steve Lazaridis, Chairman of the Board.

About Inlayer: Inlayer powers the Phonism platform, providing unified device management and security infrastructure supporting 425+ SIP device models across 16 manufacturers, with integrations to Webex by Cisco, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other leading UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. Learn more at inlayer.com.

Media Contact: Jess Hailes | [email protected] | +1 587-726-1129

© 2026 Inlayer, Inc. All rights reserved. Phonism and Compliance Lock are trademarks of Inlayer, Inc.

SOURCE Inlayer