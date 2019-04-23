Inlet Private Wealth Launches Inlet Private Wealth & Trust

JUPITER, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlet Private Wealth, a boutique wealth management firm serving high net worth individuals, families and institutions, announced the formation and launch of Inlet Private Wealth & Trust to provide comprehensive, personalized trust services to its clients.

Inlet Private Wealth & Trust is a Trust Representative Office of National Advisors Trust Company (NATC), an independent trust company with a national charter providing trust services in all 50 states. Inlet Private Wealth & Trust delivers a full range of trust and trustee services with administrative trust services provided by NATC.

"Adding trust services brings additional breadth to our already comprehensive wealth management services, allowing us to provide personalized trust and estate planning solutions to our clients and their families over generations," said Victoria Peaper, Chief Executive Officer of Inlet Private Wealth. "Trusts are a regular feature in the highly customized solutions we plan and implement for our clients. Like wealth management, estate planning is a deeply personal process based on each client's unique goals. No two clients are alike, and we pride ourselves on working closely with clients to tailor solutions to meet their individual needs."

Distinguished for being conservative with capital and creative with solutions, the combination of Inlet Private Wealth & Trust and Inlet Private Wealth creates a holistic investment management, trust and estate planning offering to serve individuals and families with comprehensive lifetime solutions.

Inlet Private Wealth researched and evaluated several trust services options before selecting NATC. "We considered many options for trust services, but NATC and its private label Brand Advantage program was the best fit," said Ted Furniss, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Inlet Private Wealth. "NATC was created by and for advisors, and is owned by advisors; they understand our business. The company's business model is advisor friendly, with non-competing services. Their corporate directed trustee model allows us to remain in charge of investment management and be named in our clients' trust documents as the investment advisor. The private label program allows us to market branded trust services, and includes trust education programs and marketing support. It's really a tremendous partnership with great synergies, helping us further strengthen the lifelong bonds we build with our client families."

About Inlet Private Wealth

Inlet Private Wealth was founded to serve individuals and families that desire customized wealth management solutions tailored to help best meet their financial objectives, challenges and aspirations. As a boutique firm, Inlet Private Wealth caters to the needs of each client by working collaboratively with them to help achieve their unique financial objectives. The firm develops personalized financial solutions without pressure on clients to employ a style box or proprietary products. It provides clients with a comprehensive approach that is mindful of their preferences, income needs, existing investments, taxes and expenses. For more information visit www.inletprivatewealth.com.

About National Advisors

National Advisors is a family of companies providing expert nationwide trust, custody and concierge services to trusted advisors and the families they serve. National Advisors is comprised of the following entities: National Advisors Trust Company; National Advisors Trust of South Dakota, Inc.; National Advisors Concierge Services; and National Advisors Holdings, Inc. Enriching Lifelong Relationships unites and unifies the professional staff of National Advisors. We embrace our clients with this common purpose, delivering a seamless, consistent experience across our family of companies. More information is available at www.natrustco.com, www.natrustsd.com, www.natctro.com.

For more information contact:



Inlet Private Wealth

Victoria W. Peaper

561-781-0400

vpeaper@inletprivatewealth.com

National Advisors Trust

Corrine Smith

913-234-8247

csmith@natrustco.com

SOURCE Inlet Private Wealth

Related Links

http://www.inletprivatewealth.com

