InLight Real Estate Partners Creates New Approach to Industrial Real Estate Investment by Focusing on Core Values

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Berryhill, a leading industrial real estate expert with a background in finance, has launched InLight Real Estate Partners, a well-capitalized industrial real estate investment and development firm with offices in Atlanta and Ponte Vedra Beach, and a national reach.

Major projects in Tampa, Chicago, Jacksonville and Atlanta among other cities are in the current pipeline. InLight is in a position to close on more than 3 million square feet of projects by the end of the year.

InLight Real Estate Partners

The company's structure and approach will alter the industrial investment landscape by putting core principles at the center of every development and acquisition decision, most importantly treating investors, employees and clients as the firm partners themselves would want to be treated - a corporate analog to the "golden rule."

"We succeed when our partners succeed," said Managing Partner David Burch.

By combining these values with a family office's balance sheet and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company is perfectly positioned to outperform for its partners while staying at the fore of the next wave of smart industrial real estate development.

"InLight is the result of years of experience in finance and real estate investment with a focus on logistics," said Berryhill. "We are opportunistic entrepreneurs with the resources to both acquire and develop large-scale, flexible logistics hubs for major movers."

With offices in Atlanta and Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, Berryhill and Burch have put together an experienced team including Charles Margiotta, Matt Dileo and Barton Hunter. Altogether, they represent more than 75 years of experience in finance and real estate and more than 10 million square feet of successful projects.

Before founding InLight, Berryhill spent five years as a Principal at an Atlanta-based national industrial development and acquisitions firm. His primary roles involved leading a partnership with a super-regional bank, capital raising and investment pursuits.

He developed his insights after spending more than a decade in the Structured Real Estate Group in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's Corporate and Investment Banking Division, where he rose to Managing Director and head of the acquisitions team. He focused on the origination and structuring of build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions with the firm's corporate and developer clients.

His partner David Burch spent the first 12 years of his career practicing law, where he focused on all aspects of commercial real estate, including development, acquisitions, financing, joint ventures and leasing. He finished his legal career as a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, a leading full-service firm. He then served as general counsel and a principal of the same real estate investment and development firm as Berryhill.

Learn more by visiting inlightre.com.

