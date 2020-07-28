inLighten Releases iVIEW Clean™ Digital Signage Stations with Integrated Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

Jeff Taylor, Vice President of Product Development shared some of the product specifications and pointed out additional features. "iVIEW Clean is outfitted with a 21.5 inch vertical display and integrated digital signage player. The enclosure, mounting bracket, stand and base are all made of steel – making the system really durable – and the enclosure locks for security. The wall-mounted unit is 42 inches tall, 14 wide and 8.5 inches deep and the floor-mounted unit stands 77.5 inches tall. The built-in dispenser for hand sanitizer has a 33 oz. capacity and you can use liquid, gel or foam types."

Snyder added in conclusion, "For all kinds of organizations, iVIEW Clean is a win-win-win situation. iVIEW Clean gives them the ability to locate messaging and sanitizing where it's most needed and most effective. Dynamic video messaging calls attention to the hand sanitizer dispenser, which encourages a best safety practice. And while people are sanitizing their hands, they engage with screen content to become more aware, alert and better informed."

inLighten is a recognized leader in networked digital media solutions including digital signage products, self-service kiosks, on-hold and environment audio services, check-in and queueing systems and speech privacy solutions that empower clients to effectively and securely communicate with their intended audience to deliver an enhanced consumer experience. inLighten serves clients in financial services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, utility, governmental and not-for-profit sectors. inLighten headquarters and operations are located in Clarence, New York.

