InLine Aviation Group rolls out UpAssist™ - an evolutionary supplemental maintenance and multi-faceted card program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpAssist™ by InLine Aviation Group introduces an evolutionary maintenance and comprehensive support program for general aviation aircraft featuring world-wide Aircraft on Ground (AOG) assistance, parts procurement, 24/7 technical support, records management, quality control & oversight, supplemental air charter, and much more.

Clients can enjoy discounts of up to 20% off InLine's standard hourly rates, along with a wide range of value-added services exclusively managed by a dedicated UpAssist™ support team.

Beyond InLine's growing White Plains, New York based team of highly experienced FAA licensed mechanics, UpAssist™ leverages an extensive network of carefully chosen repair stations, Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), and industry partners.

According to Eric Faulkner, Partner and CEO of InLine Aviation Group, - "UpAssist™ is a seismic shift from traditional, pure play, on-demand (AOG) maintenance support offering a best in class maintenance and multi services solution that aircraft owners will appreciate and maintenance directors will love. Fundamentally, program economics fill a real value gap especially during AOG events when repair costs can easily soar leaving owners most exposed." UpAssist™ clients will benefit from priority access to InLine's FAA licensed mechanics, enhanced parts purchasing power, and a dedicated support team. Entry-level pricing starts at just $10,000 with more extensive plans based on aircraft type and fleet size.

About - InLine Aviation Group is a full service aircraft maintenance company headquartered at the Westchester County Airport led by industry veterans with over 70 years of aviation industry experience, backed by a growing team of highly skilled, FAA licensed technicians.

InLine Aviation Group

Eric Faulkner - CEO

(914) 431-2133 or Toll Free 1-877-4 LINE MX (454-6369)

www.inlineaviationgroup.com

[email protected]

