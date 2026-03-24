Inlyte Energy Collaborates with Ervin Industries to Strengthen U.S. Battery Materials Supply Chain

The partnership combines Inlyte's iron battery technology with Ervin's century-old American manufacturer to strengthen domestic energy storage supply chains

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlyte Energy, a manufacturer of iron-sodium battery energy storage systems, today announced an agreement with Ervin Industries, a world leader and manufacturer of engineered steel shot and grit, and advanced metal powders. Drawing on Ervin's deep expertise in iron metalworking and powder manufacturing in the United States, the companies will collaborate to engineer new iron powder formulas to optimize Inlyte's battery performance, expanding Inlyte's domestic supplier base and reducing dependence on overseas materials.

Energy storage and battery manufacturing demand is on the rise as utilities and communities seek reliable alternatives to fossil-fuel backup generation. At the same time, the U.S. battery sector faces growing pressure to expand domestic manufacturing and materials supply chains as much of today's battery supply chain remains heavily dependent on overseas sources, particularly for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite. China currently leads in battery cell production, owning over 75% of global lithium-ion production and roughly 70-90% of the entire value chain.

Technologies built around abundant and domestically available materials like iron offer a path forward that can leverage existing American industrial infrastructure. The collaboration between Inlyte and Ervin illustrates how next-generation battery supply chains can be developed within the U.S. by building on long-standing domestic industries.

"Energy storage is becoming critical infrastructure for the grid and there's an enormous opportunity to build this technology using the industrial capabilities that already exist in the United States," said Antonio Baclig, CEO of Inlyte Energy. "Ervin's century of experience producing high-quality iron materials gives us a powerful foundation to scale battery manufacturing while strengthening domestic supply chains. By building on existing, domestic terawatt-hour level supply chains of iron and sodium, this technology can scale rapidly to lower the cost of electricity across the country."

Founded more than 100 years ago, Ervin supplies engineered iron materials to a range of industrial markets including surface preparation, metalworking, and advanced manufacturing. Ervin produces iron materials using recycled metals, providing a sustainable and cost-effective foundation for battery production. Ervin and Inlyte will work together to refine specifications, production processes, and materials characteristics necessary for large-scale battery deployment.

"Energy storage represents an exciting frontier for iron materials," said Trent Pearson, President/CEO, Ervin Industries. "We've spent decades perfecting iron powder processes for demanding industrial applications. Working with Inlyte allows us to apply that knowledge to the fast-growing battery sector and help establish a domestic materials supply chain for next-generation energy technologies."

Inlyte is further advancing toward US manufacturing and commercialization, currently finalizing site selection for its first domestic production facility in 2026. In partnership with HORIEN Salt Battery Solutions, Inlyte will bring domestically produced sodium battery systems to market, with commercial deliveries planned for 2027.

For more information, please visit www.inlyteenergy.com and www.ervinindustries.com.

About Ervin Industries

Ervin Industries is a global leader in high-performance metallic materials, specializing in metal powders, metallic abrasives, and amorphous metal particles. With decades of metallurgical expertise and state-of-the-art production facilities, Ervin delivers engineered materials designed for applications that other technologies can't provide. Our products serve industries ranging from surface preparation, shot peening, and additive manufacturing to advanced coatings and energy applications, always backed by rigorous quality control and technical support. At Ervin, innovation, and excellence in metal particle science drive everything we do—helping our partners achieve stronger, cleaner, and more efficient results.

About Inlyte Energy

Inlyte Energy delivers breakthrough iron-sodium battery technology enabling safe, sustainable, and domestically produced short- and long-duration energy storage. With simple ingredients—iron and salt—and innovative design, Inlyte is reshaping energy storage, enhancing resilience, and supporting electricity growth worldwide. Inlyte's modular battery design makes it ideal for utilities, industrial facilities, data centers, and critical infrastructure seeking reliable and resilient power storage solutions. For more information, visit: www.inlyteenergy.com.

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SOURCE Inlyte Energy