Inlyte Energy Expands Industry Leadership with Former FERC Chair Jon Wellinghoff, Dr. Peter Lilienthal, and Richard Baxter

Inlyte Energy's new advisory board strengthens the company's position at the forefront of scalable domestic battery energy storage.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlyte Energy , a manufacturer of iron-sodium battery energy storage systems, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, welcoming three of the energy industry's most respected leaders: Former FERC Chairman Jon Wellinghoff, Dr. Peter Lilienthal, and Richard Baxter. The newly formed board will provide strategic guidance as Inlyte accelerates scale-up of its cost-effective energy storage solutions.

"Jon, Peter, and Richard bring unmatched expertise across policy, finance, and technology - three areas that are key to accelerating the adoption of flexible battery storage at scale," said Antonio Baclig, CEO of Inlyte Energy. "As electricity cost, reliability, and safety become increasingly critical, their collective knowledge and decades of leadership across the energy ecosystem will be invaluable as we scale manufacturing and deployment of our iron-sodium technology."

Jon Wellinghoff is an internationally recognized expert in energy policy, grid operations, and the integration of disruptive energy technologies. As the longest-serving Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Jon led transformative policy initiatives to modernize the U.S. electric grid, including pioneering orders for battery storage. He is currently Chief Regulatory Officer at Voltus, Inc., and CEO of GridPolicy, Inc., where he advances distributed energy resources (DERs) and grid-enhancing technologies. Jon was twice nominated to FERC by the President and has been recognized by Public Utilities Fortnightly as one of the 10 individuals since 1990 with the greatest impact on the electric utility industry.

"A cost effective, safe and reliable energy storage system is essential to unlocking our sustainable future while maintaining a resilient grid," said Jon Wellinghoff, former Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. "Inlyte appears to have found the key to that future by building a modular grid ready energy storage system on a proven technology with safe and abundant materials."

Dr. Peter Lilienthal is a leader in hybrid power systems and microgrid optimization. As the founder and longtime CEO of HOMER Energy, acquired by UL Solutions in 2019, he helped bring the industry-standard HOMER® software to market, now used globally to design cost-effective, renewable-integrated microgrids. Previously, he served as Senior Economist at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), where he developed energy modeling tools that have guided renewable development worldwide. Peter's decades of research and entrepreneurship have been instrumental in shaping decentralized, clean energy systems.

Richard Baxter brings over two decades of leadership and expertise in energy storage finance, economics, and market strategy. He leads the Reducing Investment Risk in energy storage financing efforts through collaborative working group engagements with U.S. National Laboratories and key energy storage industry leaders. He is President of Mustang Prairie Energy and chairs the U.S. DOE Energy Storage Financing Summit where he leads collaboration between developers, financiers, and regulators to accelerate market adoption. Previous engagements have included launching the Advancing Contracting in Energy Storage (ACES) Working Group, authoring multiple U.S. Department of Energy-funded studies through Sandia National Laboratories on energy storage financing and performance, and writing the book Energy Storage: A Nontechnical Guide. His early work with Lazard's Levelized Cost of Storage Survey helped define the cost structure and investment framework that guide today's energy storage markets.

The formation of Inlyte's Advisory Board follows a year of major company milestones and growth. As the U.S. grid faces increasing demands for safety, reliability, and domestically sourced clean energy technologies, Inlyte has secured over $100 million in customer letters of intent and has deepened partnerships to scale U.S. manufacturing and deployment. Furthermore in 2025, Inlyte expanded its leadership team with former executives from GE Energy Storage, Tesla, and At One Ventures. The company was also awarded a key contract for a first-of-its-kind resilience-focused battery at the Alliance Redwoods Conference Grounds in Sonoma County, California, in partnership with Vital Energy and with funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Electricity. Inlyte achieved a major performance milestone with over 80% round-trip efficiency of its battery pack in third-party cycle testing, with Southern Company set to deploy the first integrated system in 2026.

Additionally, Inlyte announced a strategic partnership with HORIEN Salt Battery, the most experienced manufacturer of sodium metal chloride batteries, to scale domestic manufacturing of Inlyte's iron-sodium batteries in the United States, reinforcing its mission to deliver safe, durable, and infinitely scalable short- and long-duration energy storage.

About Inlyte Energy

Inlyte Energy delivers breakthrough iron-sodium battery technology enabling safe, sustainable, and domestically produced short- and long-duration energy storage. With simple ingredients—iron and salt—and innovative design, Inlyte is reshaping energy storage, enhancing resilience, and supporting electricity growth worldwide. Inlyte's modular battery design makes it ideal for utilities, industrial facilities, data centers, and critical infrastructure seeking reliable and resilient power storage solutions. For more information, visit: www.inlyteenergy.com .

