Inlyte Energy welcomes Ben Kaun as its new Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

Inlyte Energy, Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlyte Energy, developer of iron + sodium grid batteries for a safe, responsible, and affordable renewable energy transition, warmly welcomes industry veteran Ben Kaun as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This addition is a signal of Inlyte's commercial readiness and commitment to address the world's rapidly growing stationary storage needs.

Founded in 2021 and following a successful round of financing in 2023, Inlyte is advancing towards its goal of becoming a leader in daily cycling, long duration energy storage solutions (LDES) for utilities and independent power producers. The company previously acquired UK firm Beta Research, pioneers of the proven ZEBRA battery, which provides a strong foundation for Inlyte to mature and scale its unique iron + sodium battery for utility-grade energy storage. With high roundtrip efficiency and proven durability, Inlyte's iron + sodium battery enables large-scale energy storage that is sustainable, resilient and enables the lowest levelized cost of energy storage (LCOS) in high usage applications.

Kaun brings over 15 years of entrepreneurial development in the energy storage industry, with a track record of offering innovative solutions to electric utilities as the manager of energy storage research at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and guiding emerging technologies to commercial readiness at multiple early and growth stage battery and electric vehicle companies. As CCO, Ben will shape Inlyte's go-to-market strategy, leveraging the company's unique technology to meet the needs of utilities and industrial customers.

"I am thrilled to join a company with such a talented team, valuable technology, and mission-driven values. Inlyte's iron + sodium battery is a workhorse technology with safety, reliability, and performance in long duration, daily cycling applications," Mr. Kaun stated. "I look forward to building relationships with Inlyte's early adopter customers to create optimized storage solutions with the lowest cost of ownership." Made with no flammable materials from a sustainable supply chain, Inlyte's iron + sodium batteries enable safe energy storage with a highly utilized 20 year lifetime.

With a pilot line already operational at its site in the UK, Inlyte is set to begin shipping demonstration systems to customers this year, marking a significant milestone toward its solution development and market entry strategy.

About Inlyte

An electrical grid powered by climate-friendly, intermittent renewables requires a massive increase in energy storage. Inlyte Energy's grid battery leverages the proven design of the sodium metal halide battery to create an energy storage solution with the unique combination of high efficiency, long lifetime, competitive energy density, and exceptional safety, using the most abundant commodities - iron and sodium. Inlyte was incubated at Activate and is backed by At One Ventures, First Spark Ventures, Valo Ventures, TechEnergy Ventures, and more.

