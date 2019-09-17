Inman Park Properties Purchases Former Fire Station
73-Year-Old Fire Station to be Restored to Become Restaurant in the Heart of Savannah
Sep 17, 2019, 14:22 ET
SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savannah City Council awarded the sale of a 73-year-old former fire station to Inman Park Properties, which closed on the deal this week. The developer paid $1.05 million for the one-story, 6,600-square-foot building located at 6 Henry Street.
"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve and restore this historic fire station to better serve the community as a restaurant," said Inman Park Properties' Jeff Notrica, whose bid for the historic fire station was more than twice that of the next bidder.
Notrica has restored and repurposed dozens of historic buildings throughout the southeast for the past 26 years. His work has received awards from the Historic Savannah Foundation and the Urban Design Commission. He plans to repurpose 6 Henry Street as a restaurant while generating 75 full-time jobs in the neighborhood.
About Inman Park Properties
Inman Park Properties was founded in 1993 in Atlanta. Specializing in adaptive re-use and historic preservation, the company grew throughout the Southeast and today has offices throughout the southeast.
