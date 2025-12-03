Inmar Intelligence Expands Leadership in Adult Beverage with New Category Head and Enhanced Retail Partnerships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence , a leader in technology-driven solutions, today announced the hiring of Emma Versaw as Regional Vice President, Head of Adult Beverage, reaffirming and expanding its commitment to the Adult Beverage category. Building on established partnerships with leading retailers such as Costco and GoPuff, Inmar is expanding partnerships with additional leading retailers to provide brands with deeper insights, greater access to transaction data, and enhanced precision in targeting and measurement. These advancements strengthen Inmar's leadership in Adult Beverage media and incentives, reaching more than 112.7 million shoppers through partnerships with leading national retailers.

Versaw brings over a decade of experience in retail media, martech, and promotions with the majority of that time focused exclusively on the Adult Beverage category. Her deep knowledge of the industry's complex regulatory landscape and her passion for connecting incentives, loyalty, and media solutions position her to lead Inmar's next phase of growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Inmar at this pivotal time," said Versaw. "Adult Beverage brands face complex challenges, ranging from regulatory requirements to shifting consumer behaviors, and Inmar is uniquely positioned to help them succeed. By combining incentives, loyalty, and media solutions we can deliver smarter, more impactful campaigns that drive growth."

Versaw's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Adult Beverage industry, where consumer behavior is evolving rapidly amid shifting priorities and spending habits. According to new Adult Beverage research from Inmar, 26% of consumers say alcohol is among the first categories they cut when budgets are tight, and 41% have traded down to lower-priced options in recent months. However, the opportunity for growth remains strong – 65% of consumers who've stopped buying say they're open to returning, and nearly half have used digital coupons to save on alcohol purchases, proving the power of incentives in driving re-engagement.

"As a long-standing partner of Inmar, we've seen how collaboration and data-driven strategy can transform Adult Beverage trade marketing practices into a more connected, shopper-centric experience," said Gina-Rose Greenwood at Heineken USA. "Through our partnership, we're connecting data, loyalty, and retailer relationships to create engaging moments that meet shoppers where they are, inspiring confident purchase decisions and enhancing the in-store and online experiences. We're thrilled to welcome Emma's expertise as we keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible together."

Inmar's Adult Beverage work has earned multiple industry honors for campaigns with leading brands such as Lone Star Beer and Diageo's Johnnie Walker and Crown Royal. Building on recent initiatives like one for Labatt USA , Inmar continues to set the standard for data-driven solutions in the Adult Beverage industry that deliver measurable impact.

"Emma's hiring and our expanded retail partnerships reinforce Inmar's long-term commitment to helping Adult Beverage brands succeed," said Rob Weisberg, President of MarTech, Inmar Intelligence. "With deeper data access and a unified team under Emma's leadership, we're empowering our clients to reach the right consumers at the right moments with measurable results."

In support of this growth, Inmar has also established a dedicated team focused on Adult Beverage innovation and product strategy, led by David Pless as Head of Adult Beverage Business Strategy. This investment underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership and delivering continued category advancement.

For more information on Inmar Intelligence's work in the adult beverage space, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions/martech

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 45 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Overall Media Contact

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Inmar Intelligence