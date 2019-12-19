Inmarsat Government Orders Large Block of Airborne Satcom Terminals From Orbit After Achieving Critical Co-Development Milestone

NETANYA, Israel and WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, and Inmarsat Government, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications and managed network services to the US government, today announced an initial order from Inmarsat Government for Orbit's Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT) 46WGX.

Sample UAS preparing for takeoff courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Orbit's MPT 46WGX is a 46cm (18-inch) modular, multi-role aviation terminal designed to be fully interoperable with military Ka-band systems and optimized for use over Inmarsat's Global Xpress constellation.

The order comes on the heels of a co-development agreement signed between Inmarsat and Orbit Communication Systems, announced on March 20, 2019. Delivery of the satellite antenna systems is expected in early 2020 from Orbit's US-based production facilities.

"This volume production order, by one of the largest global government satellite service providers, is a strong endorsement of our MPT concept and its capabilities," said Stav Gizunterman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Orbit. "Partnering with Inmarsat has greatly accelerated and enhanced our development efforts and products."

"Our close work with Orbit Communication Systems has helped ensure rapid development of the innovative new MPT 46WGX terminal," said Steve Gizinski, Chief Technology Officer, Inmarsat Government. "We look forward to beginning operations with this terminal to expand interoperable connectivity solutions for highly mobile government airborne users."

About Orbit's Airborne Terminals

With over 1,600 terminals delivered, Orbit offers a range of versatile and highly reliable airborne satellite communications systems. The AirTRx and MPT series offer a choice of multiple antenna sizes, frequency bands and profiles, and are operational on a wide range of airborne platforms such as commercial airliners, business jets, military aircraft, helicopters and UAVs. The systems are offered in Ku, Ka and X-band and provide outstanding RF, tracking and inter-satellite transition performance in harsh operating environments. They are modular, ready for installation, and simple to operate and maintain. Drawing on long cooperation with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Boeing, Airbus, and Gulfstream, Orbit airborne systems meet stringent size, weight, power and environmental requirements. Orbit delivers tested, certified and reliable terminals, ready for service.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

About Inmarsat Government

The US government has relied on and trusted Inmarsat satellite services since 1979. Inmarsat Government continues to deliver the world's most advanced global, mobile satellite communication services to US defense, intelligence, homeland security, public safety and civilian agencies, with highly reliable, secure and affordable connectivity. Built with government users in mind, Inmarsat Government provides resilient, flexible capabilities to augment government satellite resources, anytime, anywhere. Leveraging an industry-leading scalable multiband network infrastructure, Inmarsat Government offers a suite of managed network services and end-to-end communication solutions to support users on land, at sea and in the air, even in the world's most remote regions. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Inmarsat Government is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Inmarsat plc. For more information, please visit www.inmarsatgov.com.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcom markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @InmarsatGlobal.

