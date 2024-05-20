INMARSAT LAUNCHES NEXUSWAVE: A GAME-CHANGING 'BONDED' NETWORK SERVICE FOR MARITIME COMMUNICATIONS

The new fully managed connectivity service offers a unified multi-dimensional network, delivering high-speed service, unlimited data, and global coverage at sea – all through a single provider.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has launched NexusWave, a fully managed connectivity service underpinned by a 'bonded' multi-dimensional network, offering high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and 'secure by design' infrastructure.

Delivered by a single provider, NexusWave is a fully managed service that seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time – Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service - with an additional layer of L-band for resiliency – for fast, always-on connectivity. The solution also offers enterprise grade firewall security trusted by global enterprises and governments.

The future-proof NexusWave will also integrate the next-generation ultra-high capacity high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service, following expected entry into service in 2025. As a unified solution, NexusWave ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel's location or requirements, while providing complete transparency on total cost of ownership – with no unexpected charges.

Designed to provide an unparalleled experience in line with evolving customer needs, the new service supports digitalisation and crew welfare initiatives by transforming ships into floating offices and homes.

Ben Palmer OBE, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: "Maritime operators face ever-growing demand for data consumption and speeds on board their vessels, coupled with the operational challenges of connecting worldwide while ensuring the security and efficiency of their communications. Meeting all these requirements typically relies on multiple, disjointed solutions, resulting in a complex patchwork of data caps, speeds, and coverage, in addition to unverifiable cyber security.

"At a time when reliable communications are a competitive advantage, maritime operators are seeking a value proposition tailored to their needs and rooted in high performance, certainty, and targeted outcomes. This is where NexusWave fulfils all of those demands, and more. Truly a game-changer in maritime communications, the new solution gives our customers the confidence to operate on their own terms, anywhere in the world, with complete peace of mind."

Supported globally and fully managed by Inmarsat, NexusWave comes with top-tier technical assistance and guidance derived from decades of experience. The solution will be continuously enhanced over time, in line with Inmarsat's commitment to delivering excellence.

"Our combination with Viasat last year brought together the extraordinary people, innovation capabilities, and network assets of both businesses, creating a synergy that has been integral to the development of NexusWave – through which we will ensure unmatched connected confidence for our customers well into the future," concluded Ben Palmer.

About Viasat

Inmarsat Maritime is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat's global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritime and follow us on LinkedIn.

