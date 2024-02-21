INMD INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that InMode Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against InMode Ltd. ("InMode" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INMD) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InMode securities between June 4, 2021 and October 12, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/INMD.

Case Details:

InMode is a global provider of aesthetic medical devices and technology including devices purporting to offer body sculpting and other rejuvenation technologies. The Company's target customers include dermatologists, dentists, obstetricians and gynecologists, and medical spas.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, InMode made materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning two topics that are of critical importance to investors:

(1) the price at which InMode sells its devices, which reflects the demand for those products; and

(2) InMode's compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regulations, including the FDA's prohibition on off-label marketing of devices and the FDA's requirements for the reporting of injuries.

Specifically, Defendants repeatedly touted the demand for InMode's devices and told investors that those devices were never sold at a discount. InMode also assured investors that it had "obtained [FDA] clearance for the current treatments for which we offer our products" and that "no third-party claims have been brought against us to date." As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of InMode common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

The truth began to emerge before the market closed on February 17, 2023, when an investigative publication revealed that InMode threatened some customers with legal action over complaints made about the Company's devices and sales tactics. The customers also stated that InMode offered to replace defective products on the condition of signing confidentiality agreements with non-disparagement clauses. However, despite these disclosures, InMode continued to misrepresent the pricing of, and demand for, its products.

Then, on October 12, 2023, before the market opened, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which the Company blamed on higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing. Later that same day, an investigative publication announced a forthcoming report on InMode, relating to the Company's statements to investors about pricing flexibility of products and margin consistency. After the close of trading, the publication released a story revealing that InMode significantly discounted the prices of its devices on a routine basis throughout the Class Period. As a result of these disclosures, the price of InMode common stock declined precipitously.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/INMD or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at . If you suffered a loss in InMode you have until April 15, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

| [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC