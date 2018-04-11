InMed Announces Appointment of Joshua Blacher as Chief Business Officer

Mr. Blacher joins InMed with twenty years of leadership experience in senior positions in the healthcare and capital markets sectors in the United States. Before joining InMed, Mr. Blacher served as Chief Financial Officer at Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD), where he focused on strategic finance, business development, and managing relations with the investment community. Previously, Mr. Blacher also held senior positions in licensing and investing at Teva Pharmaceuticals, portfolio management at Deutsche Asset Management and equity research at Morgan Stanley, as well as in mergers & acquisitions at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Blacher holds an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Eric A. Adams, InMed's President and CEO, commented, "Josh brings his many years of experience in successfully helping to build a larger vision for high-growth biopharmaceutical companies, executing investor-focused awareness, and putting together strategic collaborations." Mr. Adams continued, "Adding Josh's unique skill set to our executive team is very timely to InMed, as we have now secured the capital and human talent to drive the Company into its next stage of strategic growth and execution of our focused business model."

"InMed's valuable platform technology and R&D pipeline uniquely situates the Company in the high-growth, cannabinoid-based biopharmaceutical industry," commented Mr. Blacher. "The Company is clearly positioned at the early stages of its growth trajectory and there exists a great opportunity to capitalize on its distinct business model and drive shareholder value. I am very excited to join the InMed team and look forward to helping the Company accomplish its objectives."

About InMed:

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics platform, its biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the Company. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: Mr. Blacher serving as InMed's Chief Business Officer; Mr. Blacher focusing on raising the Company's visibility in the broader capital markets community, especially in the United States, as well as executing strategic finance initiatives and business development; driving InMed into its next stage of strategic growth; capitalizing on InMed's distinct business model and driving shareholder value; and the expected fundamental value drivers of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: Mr. Blacher's continued availability; positive drug development results; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: Mr. Blacher may become unwilling or unable to act as Chief Business Officer; InMed may alter its strategic focus; economic or market conditions may worsen; and InMed's proprietary bioinformatics platform, biosynthesis manufacturing process and drug development programs may not become the fundamental value drivers of the Company.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

