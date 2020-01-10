InMed Announces Election of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jan 10, 2020, 17:56 ET

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-based medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today confirmed that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2019 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated November 7, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. InMed filed a report of voting results on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 20, 2019.

As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of InMed in advance of the Meeting:

Director

Votes For

Withheld Votes

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Eric A. Adams

14,560,950

97.80%

327,886

2.20%

Adam Cutler

14,642,894

98.35%

245,942

1.65%

William J. Garner

14,592,325

98.01%

296,511

1.99%

Andrew Hull

14,617,852

98.18%

270,984

1.82%

Catherine Sazdanoff

14,619,252

98.19%

269,584

1.81%

About InMed:
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs.  The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.  For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

