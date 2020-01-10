InMed Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-based medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today confirmed that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2019 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated November 7, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. InMed filed a report of voting results on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 20, 2019.

As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of InMed in advance of the Meeting:

Director Votes For

Withheld Votes Number Percentage

Number Percentage Eric A. Adams 14,560,950 97.80%

327,886 2.20% Adam Cutler 14,642,894 98.35%

245,942 1.65% William J. Garner 14,592,325 98.01%

296,511 1.99% Andrew Hull 14,617,852 98.18%

270,984 1.82% Catherine Sazdanoff 14,619,252 98.19%

269,584 1.81%

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

www.inmedpharma.com

