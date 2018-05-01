InMed Appoints Dr. Vikramaditya G. Yadav to Scientific Advisory Board

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yadav as a formal member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer of InMed. "Dr. Yadav has been instrumental in advancing InMed's proprietary cannabinoid biosynthesis program. Our novel approach, which utilizes genetically engineered bacteria for the production of drugs, is currently being scaled up and optimized to manufacture therapeutically relevant cannabinoids at high yields in a commercial setting. Dr. Yadav and his team's work on strain engineering and optimization have been the building blocks for InMed's current and continued success, as well as the source of several submitted and planned patents."

Dr. Yadav received his doctoral degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His graduate work focused on enzyme and microbial metabolic engineering for the synthesis of pharmaceuticals. He later conducted post-doctoral research on biophysics and biological thermodynamics at Harvard University. He joined UBC, Canada's pre-eminent center for biotechnology research, in the summer of 2014 and has since established a world-leading, industry- connected research group that works on wide-ranging topics such as metagenomics, plant chemistry, tissue engineering, drug discovery and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Dr. Yadav received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Waterloo.

InMed is also developing novel formulations for drug candidates under Dr. Yadav's leadership. This pipeline of projects includes a proprietary, first-of-its-kind nanoparticle-laden hydrogel for ocular drug delivery. "We look forward to continued collaborations with Dr. Yadav and his team, and welcome his on-going strategic scientific guidance as InMed continues to explore novel systems for cannabinoid manufacturing and delivery," stated Dr. Hossain.

Dr. Yadav noted, "My research group has been working closely with InMed Pharmaceuticals over the past three years. Our collaboration has been very fruitful and we have been able to conduct pioneering research on clinically relevant topics. I am pleased to formalize my commitment to the R&D activities by joining the Scientific Advisory Board. I look forward to achieving greater heights with the Company in the years ahead."

About InMed:

InMed is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing novel therapies through the research and development into the extensive pharmacology of cannabinoids coupled with innovative drug delivery systems. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database drug/disease targeting tool, cannabinoid biosynthesis technology and drug development pipeline are the fundamental value drivers of the Company. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com

