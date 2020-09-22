InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional IntegraSyn™ Patent Filing

TSX:IN

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN) (OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"), today announced the filing of a patent application as part of a growing portfolio of intellectual property related to the IntegraSyn™ manufacturing approach for producing low-cost, pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids.

The patent, entitled "Compositions and Methods for Aromatic Prenylation", describes a novel enzyme used to overcome one of the more significant challenges of producing cannabinoids at a high yield. Cannabinoids, including their rare forms, are complex molecules that require specific modification and assembly, through multiple steps, to generate the correct, final chemical structure. To date, attempts by industry and researchers to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids by reproducing this precise biological process outside of the natural plant, at low cost and large scale, have been challenging using available biosynthesis or chemical synthesis methodologies. By engineering variants of the bacterium E. coli, our scientists, working with Almac Group, have developed a proprietary enzyme that can efficiently assemble the primary gateway cannabinoid cannabigerolic acid ("CBGA"). CBGA can be subsequently modified through several pathways to manufacture a number of naturally occurring cannabinoids. In plants, synthesis of CBGA is the most dominant pathway resulting in high quantities of the down-stream cannabinoids such as THC and CBD. This proprietary enzyme fits directly into, and plays an integral part of, the Company's IntegraSynTM manufacturing approach.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol ("CBN") in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About IntegraSynTM: IntegraSynTM is InMed's integrated cannabinoid manufacturing system designed to efficiently and economically produce pharmaceutical-grade, bio-identical cannabinoids. The scalable and flexible IntegraSyn™ manufacturing system integrates multiple commercially proven methods to efficiently produce cannabinoids utilizing cost-effective processes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: targeting diseases with high unmet need and leading the way in the CBM; growing portfolio of intellectual property related to the IntegraSynTM manufacturing approach; the ability of a proprietary enzyme that can efficiently assemble the primary gateway CBGA; the ability of CBGA to be modified and manufacture a number of naturally occurring cannabinoids; the fit of the proprietary enzyme into and its part in the Company's IntegraSynTM manufacturing approach; developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications in diseases with high unmet medical need; and delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: that its portfolio of intellectual property related to the IntegraSynTM manufacturing approach will continue to grow; that CBGA will produce results as anticipated; the ability to recruit appropriate test subjects; continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; the effectiveness of patent protection; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the outbreak and impact of COVID-19 may worsen; CBGA may not produce the manufacturing results as anticipated; patent filings may not provide the Company with intellectual and commercial protection; InMed may not be able to advance its other product candidates on a timely basis, or at all; regulatory filings may not be filed or approved on a timely basis, or at all; clinical trials may not proceed as anticipated; economic or market conditions may worsen; InMed's proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing process and drug development programs may not deliver the expected level of results; and InMed may not be able to provide new therapeutic alternatives that benefit patients via cannabinoid-based medicines. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

