InMed Pharmaceuticals to Attend the 2nd Annual International Cannabinoid-Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit

InMed's Eric Hsu and Michael Woudenberg among Event's Expert Speakers

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or "the Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that executives of the Company will participate in the 2nd Annual International Cannabinoid-Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit ("iCDP"). The iCDP will be held September 10-12, 2019 in Boston, MA, USA, at the Aloft Boston Seaport hotel. Eric Hsu, Senior Vice President, Preclinical Research and Development and Michael Woudenberg, Vice President, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control will be featured Expert Speakers.

Dr. Eric Hsu will participate on a panel on Wednesday, September 11th at 5:00pm EST titled "The Potential Effects Biosynthesis Could Have on the Cannabinoid-Derived Pharmaceuticals Development Process and the Wider Industry." Dr. Hsu is considered an expert in gene transfer and gene expression using vector systems, the foundation of any biosynthesis process. His industry experience includes discovery research, formulation development and manufacturing process development.

Mr. Michael Woudenberg will participate on a panel discussion on Wednesday, September 11th at 12:15pm EST titled "Whole Plant Vs. Synthetic Cannabinoids and their Relative Potential in Pharmaceuticals." Mr. Woudenberg has extensive experience in process and formulation development of products derived from plant-based extraction and chemical synthesis at commercial scale.

Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of InMed, said, "We are excited to attend the 2nd Annual iCDP conference, and are proud that two members of our executive team have been selected as panelists." Mr. Adams continued, "Michael and Eric are experts in their field, and look forward to discussing not only the significant progress being made at InMed, but also the increasing global understanding of the potential of cannabinoid-based therapeutics."

For more information on the conference, please visit www.international-cdp.com.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

