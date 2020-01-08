InMed Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Biotech Showcase Conference

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or "the Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-based medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Eric A. Adams, President & CEO will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase conference to be held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California from January 13-15, 2020.

Mr. Adams will be presenting a corporate update on Tuesday, January 14 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET in the Yosemite C room. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1278532&tp_key=7010a4a8ba and through InMed's corporate website in the 'Investor' section at https://investors.inmedpharma.com.

In addition, any investors attending the conference that wish to meet with InMed's management for a one-on-one meeting can also contact Joseph Green at jgreen@edisongroup.com or Laine Yonker at lyonker@edisongroup.com.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis platform for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs; and Eric A. Adams participating in the Biotech Showcase conference as a speaker.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: Eric A Adam's continued availability to participate in the Biotech Showcase conference; continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the Biotech Showcase conference presentation may not occur as planned, or at all; clinical trials may not proceed as anticipated; economic or market conditions may worsen; and InMed's proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing process and drug development programs may not deliver the expected level of results. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

