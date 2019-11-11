InMed Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen Conference

VANCOUVER, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or "the Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Eric Hsu, Senior Vice President, Preclinical Research and Development, will be participating at Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference being held on November 12th and 13th, 2019, at the InterContinental Boston.

Dr. Eric Hsu will participate on a panel on Wednesday, November 13th at 8:50 am EST focused on the opportunities provided by the biosynthesis of cannabinoids. Dr. Hsu is considered an expert in gene transfer and gene expression using vector systems, the foundation of any biosynthesis process. His industry experience includes discovery research, formulation development and manufacturing process development.

Dr. Eric Hsu and Mr. Eric A. Adams, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be available for meetings throughout the conference through Cowen's meeting system. Cowen and Company's 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference is composed of 15 panel discussions with thought-leaders and senior executives from more than 70 companies in the sector.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs; and Eric Hsu participating in the Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference as a speaker.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: Eric Hsu's continued availability to participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference; continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference presentation may not occur as planned, or at all; clinical trials may not proceed as anticipated; economic or market conditions may worsen; and InMed's proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing process and drug development programs may not deliver the expected level of results. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

www.inmedpharma.com

