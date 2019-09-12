InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter, and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and Business Update on September 19, 2019

TSX:IN

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX: IN;OTCQX: IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019, which is the Company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19"), on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 AM Pacific Time, 10:00 AM Eastern Time Local - Toronto (+1) 416 764 8688 Local - Vancouver (+1) 778 383 7413 Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 390 0546 Conference ID: 69127515 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2086245/D40B5BE6A8BF367A42BBE5A874673D56

Replays, Available through September 26, 2019:

Toronto: (+1) 416 764 8677 North America (Toll Free): (+1) 888 390 0541 Playback Passcode: 127515 #

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 will be available at www.sedar.com on September 19, 2019.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about reporting financial results on September 19, 2019.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

