INMO: The New Social Media Platform Creating Competition and Changing the World of Content Creation

News provided by

INMO

09 Aug, 2023, 11:47 ET

Birmingham, Alabama-based company INMO launches scoreboard with giveaways on its new social media app for creators.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INMO, a new social media platform, has officially launched its app, available for download on the App Store and Google Play. INMO was made for creators to showcase and be rewarded for their original content—and if you've never heard of it, it's probably because other social media apps aren't allowing INMO to advertise on their platforms.

Continue Reading
INMO
INMO

The INMO app brings something new to the market, with a more transparent algorithm and users dictating the market. "INMO is doing something that's never been done before, as it's made for creators by creators, and we're looking to drive competition and collaboration while leveling the playing field," said INMO Founder Blake Patterson. "The INMO Scoreboard (patent pending) allows creators to see where they rank in real time, so we're operating with a transparency that's never been seen before."

Patterson is a serial entrepreneur, formerly founding Simpeo, a professional employee organization (PEO) provider. Simpeo was acquired by Group Management Services, the largest privately-owned PEO in the United States, in January. While Patterson suspects the in-app competition will enthrall users who feel more control, he also recognizes INMO will likely become a competitor to existing social media platforms like Meta, which, at the time of this press release, isn't allowing INMO to run ads on its platform.

A large part of INMO's continuous tech expansions is built on the blockchain (Web3), meaning any data, including interactions, achievements, and content, is securely stored to enhance user experience and transparency. Uploaded content is owned by the users themselves rather than the application or platform, and in the near future, these users will be rewarded with special badges showcasing creators' dedication and involvement.

Adelaide Matte, co-founder and CEO of AMD Creative, a branding and design agency in Birmingham, expressed her desire to create an app that rewards creators for their originality and pays them what they're worth.

"As a creator myself, it's discouraging to see creators become burned out when they don't see the growth and engagement they want or they're regurgitating the same content because it has gone viral," Matte stated. "We're really excited about the new methods we've come up with for creator compensation like the upcoming giveaways we're offering to the leaders on the INMO Scoreboard."

On August 1, INMO launched a giveaway contest, with prizes every Friday for 1st-3rd places on the INMO Scoreboard. The first week's giveaway, ending August 4, features an iPhone 14 for the winner. For more information on the giveaway, download the INMO app and for general information about INMO, visit inmo.xyz.

ABOUT INMO

Founded by Blake Patterson in 2022, INMO is changing the way creators connect with each other and reach new audiences. The INMO brand empowers its users to create original content and share it on the INMO app for a chance to place on the INMO Scoreboard (patent pending).

Company: INMO
Contact: Jennie Fisher
Phone: 601.513.1342
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE INMO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.