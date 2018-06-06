The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

Dr. Katz is looking forward to speaking about this groundbreaking technology at the upcoming Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium titled "Inside Edge: Facial Aesthetic Launch" on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

"Previously, patients had to decide between two types of treatments: surgical or non-invasive. Now we have something that treats the in-between, or the grey space, between these two options. With EmbraceRF, patients now have more treatment options, giving them the power of choice and superior results," says Dr. Katz.

JUVA Skin and Laser Center is located at 60 East 56th St, Ste 2 New York, NY 10022. For more information, call (212) 688-5882 or visit www.juvaskin.com

About Dr. Bruce Katz

Dr. Bruce Katz is the Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, Director of the Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Clinic at Mount Sinai Hospital and Director of the JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York. He has been named repeatedly by New York Magazine as one of the best doctors in New York, has been a frequent guest on national and international news shows. An editorial board member of multiple prestigious medical journals, Dr. Katz holds leadership positions in many local, state, and national professional organizations.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-aesthetic-solutions-dr-bruce-katz-presenting-on-new-embracerf-face-procedure-at-vegas-cosmetic-surgery-symposium-2018-300660825.html

SOURCE InMode Aesthetic Solutions

Related Links

http://www.inmodemd.com

