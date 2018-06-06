InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. Emer is One of the First Dermatologists to Introduce the New EmbraceRF Procedure Offering Patients a New Groundbreaking Skin Tightening Solution

As a perfectionist to his craft, Dr. Emer combines the latest techniques and innovations with artistry to create the most impressive results in facial rejuvenation and body contouring, which have led to a rapid expansion of his Los Angeles office and demand for his services.

"Adding EmbraceRF to our portfolio of services is something we are extremely excited about. Our patients come to us to find the most current and advanced treatments available today and we strongly feel they will be thrilled with the fast and long-lasting results of this service. I can't wait to introduce it and see the results coming in."

EmbraceRF provides the innovation of the adipose-remodeling concept. Adipose-remodeling by EmbraceRF generates heat to strategically and artistically augment the fat and skin of the face, with consistency and safety. EmbraceRF targets the neck and face through a powerful combination of InMode's proprietary technologies: FaceTite and Morpheus8. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and permanent results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

Jason Emer, MD is located at 9201 Sunset Blvd, Suite #708 West Hollywood, CA 90069. For more information, call (424) 320-0813 or visit www.jasonemermd.com

About Dr. Jason Emer

Dr. Jason Emer is a board-certified dermatologic surgeon behind some of Beverly Hill's most defined bodies, impeccable skin, and chiseled facial features. He is an aesthetic visionary that dares to be different. His bold techniques, innovative approaches and master craftsmanship make him a leading expert in facial and body contouring. He utilizes combination treatments to get the ultimate results and customizes treatments to the patient's skin type and long-term goals. His interests include acne and traumatic scars, abnormal pigmentation, burns, and anti-aging/rejuvenation combination treatments. He personally treats all his patients to ensure the best results and doesn't delegate to other staff in most instances. Throughout his residency training he focused the majority of his cosmetic interests in the area of liposculpture/body contouring, fat harvesting and transfer, learning from world renowned experts in the fields of dermatology and plastic surgery. Dr. Jason Emer's involvement in education, teaching and research has facilitated a host of publications and book chapters. The fearless medical pioneer continues to run numerous clinical trials and lectures/teaches on investigational new skin and body treatments.

