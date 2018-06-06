InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. Gilbert Lee is One of the First to Offer New Groundbreaking EmbraceRF Procedure

The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

"Our patients are very much drawn to the fact that EmbraceRF can be done under local anesthesia," says Dr. Lee of Changes Plastic Surgery. "We are thrilled to have a procedure that can provide our patients their preferred outcomes, with minimal downtime, and without compromising their desired results."

Changes Plastic Surgery is located at 11515 El Camino Real, Suite #150, San Diego, CA 92130. For more information, call 858-720-1440 or visit www.changesplasticsurgery.com.

About Dr. Gilbert Lee and Changes Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Gilbert Lee is a triple board certified plastic surgeon with a key goal of achieving a "natural look" for his patients. His desire is for his patients to look and feel refreshed and youthful, while maintaining their facial attributes that keep them unique. With this in mind, Dr. Lee has selected technologies in his practice that provide a customized approach at facial cosmetic rejuvenation. With over 24 years of experience, a medical degree from UCSD and surgical training at the birthplace of plastic surgery, Washington University, Dr. Lee is doing what he loves by helping men and women achieve their full potential.

