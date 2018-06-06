The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

"The flexibility of the EmbraceRF procedure is incredible for our practice," says Dr. Newman. "We can adjust the settings to procure aggressive surgical-like results, or we can adjust the procedure for a treatment with less downtime depends on the patient's individual needs and expectations."

Premier Plastic Surgery is located at 1795 El Camino Real, Suite #200 Palo Alto, CA 94306. For more information, call (650) 321-7110 or visit www.premierplasticsurgery.com

About Dr. James Newman

Dr. James Newman is Board Certified in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the Founder and Director of the Aesthetic Center located in Palo Alto, San Mateo and Half Moon Bay. With over 15 years of skilled surgical experience and an innovator in minimally invasive techniques, he is one of the most sought after plastic surgeons in the area. After receiving his MD degree, Dr. Newman went on to complete his internship and residency in Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery at Stanford University. This clinical training and surgery experience focused on plastic and reconstructive surgery for five consecutive years. Dr. Newman's goal is to achieve excellent surgical outcomes with the least invasive techniques.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-aesthetic-solutions-dr-james-newman-one-of-the-first-to-offer-new-groundbreaking-embracerf-procedure-300660835.html

SOURCE InMode Aesthetic Solutions

Related Links

https://inmodemd.com

