InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. John Q. Cook Presenting on New EmbraceRF Face Procedure at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery 2018

The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

Dr. John Q. Cook is looking forward to speaking about this groundbreaking technology at the upcoming Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium titled "Strategies for Facial Rejuvenation under Local Anesthesia."

"EmbraceRF is the next best thing to a face lift, but with minimal downtime and no visible incisions," says Dr. Cook. "It is particularly powerful in the jowl area and helps to restore a clean neck line."

Whole Beauty Institute is located at 737 North Michigan Ave., Suite 760, Chicago IL 60611. For more information, call (312) 751-2112 or visit www.johnqcookmd.com.

About Dr. John Q. Cook

Dr. Cook is the founder and medical director of the Whole Beauty® Institute in Chicago and Winnetka, Illinois, one of the first practices in the Midwest to offer a fusion of high level surgical and medical aesthetics. For the entire time he has been in practice, Dr. Cook has developed a reputation for his innovative, leading edge techniques in 3 areas: facial rejuvenation surgery, plastic surgery of the breast, and advanced body contour surgery. Dr. John Q. Cook is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a selective organization of experienced board-certified plastic surgeons with practices that focus on aesthetic plastic surgery.

