InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. Kian Karimi Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon Offering New Groundbreaking EmbraceRF Procedure

The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

"Up until now, patients who did not want to undergo surgical procedures faced settling for non-surgical options that had very limited results. We finally have state-of-the-art technology that treats the 'in-between' patient with goals of tightening and significantly improving the jaw and neck region without surgery. With EmbraceRF, patients now have a viable in-office treatment option that enables them to enjoy incredible results with no incisions and minimal downtime." Dr. Kian Karimi

REJUVA Medical Aesthetics is located at 11645 Wilshire Blvd, Suite #605 Los Angeles, California 90025. For more information, call (424) 334-3114 or visit www.rejuvamedical.org

About Dr. Kian Karimi

Kian Karimi MD, FACS is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon/head and neck surgeon. Dr. Kian received his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine and Graduated at the top of his class, earning him membership into the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. Dr. Kian completed his residency at the University of Florida and fellowship in facial plastic surgery at the University of Toronto. Dr. Kian maintains an active practice in facial plastic surgery, head and neck surgery, and endonasal skull base surgery in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Kian is nationally recognized and is a recurrent invited guest on CBS 'The Doctors' for his cutting edge, minimally invasive aesthetic techniques. He is actively involved in research in facial plastic surgery and has particular interest in minimally invasive facial rejuvenation, platelet therapy, and ethics.

