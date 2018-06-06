InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. Mark Craig is the First Plastic Surgeon in Mississippi to Offer New Groundbreaking EmbraceRF Procedure

The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

"One of the biggest concerns our patients have is the visible scarring and excision that inevitably occurs with a face or necklift" says Dr. Craig. "EmbraceRF resolves this concern with just a small entry point and the potential for minimal downtime. The results are still spectacular, and patients are extremely satisfied after treatment."

Accent Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery is located at 2147 Southridge Drive. Tupelo, Mississippi 38801. For more information, call (662) 377-6290 or visit www.drmarkcraig.com

About Dr. Mark Craig

Dr. Mark H. Craig has been practicing plastic surgery in Tupelo, Mississippi since 1997. He is a board certified plastic surgeon and a member of the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Craig has previously served on the Board of Directors of South Eastern Plastic Surgery. His practice includes not only cosmetic surgery and non-invasive cosmetic procedures, but also reconstructive and hand surgeries. He believes that cosmetic surgery is an exciting and rewarding experience but that every patient is an individual that has different needs and desires.

