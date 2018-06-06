InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. Nicholas Nikolov is One of the First to Offer New Groundbreaking EmbraceRF Procedure

The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

"The flexibility of this procedure is perfect for our practice. We can adjust the settings to procure aggressive surgical-like results, or we can reduce the energy for a treatment with minimal downtime. Of course, this all depends on the patient's needs and expectations. Most importantly, it gives me options for patients for whom there were no good solutions in the past," says Dr. Nikolov.

The Nikolov Center for Plastic Surgery is located at 436 N. Bedford Dr. Suite 207 Beverly Hills CA, 90210. For more information, call 310-247-1932 or visit www.drnikolov.com

About Dr. Nikolov and The Nikolov Center for Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Nicholas Nikolov is a board certified Plastic Surgeon who currently practices in Beverly Hills, California. He emphasizes aesthetic harmony and subtle changes that give a fresh, natural appearance. World renowned for his skill and keen aesthetic sense, Dr. Nikolov has built his practice with the objective of helping each of his patients enhance their natural beauty. Many of Dr. Nikolov's patients are prominent figures in the fields of entertainment and business who value private and highly personalized care. Dr. Nikolov is a diplomat of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, California Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Nikolov is currently on staff at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Medical Center.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-aesthetic-solutions-dr-nicholas-nikolov-is-one-of-the-first-to-offer-new-groundbreaking-embracerf-procedure-300660848.html

SOURCE InMode Aesthetic Solutions

Related Links

https://inmodemd.com

