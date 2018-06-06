InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. Sheila Nazarian is One of the First to Offer New Groundbreaking EmbraceRF Procedure

The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real impressive surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

"We have seen many generations of women in our practice. What excites us about EmbraceRF is the ability to treat multiple age ranges and provide each woman with an individual approach to suit their specific needs," says Dr. Nazarian.

Nazarian Plastic Surgery is located at 120 S. Spalding Dr. Suite #315, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. For more information, please call 310-659-0500 or visit www.nazarianplasticsurgery.com

About Dr. Sheila Nazarian and Nazarian Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Sheila Nazarian, founder of Nazarian Plastic Surgery, is a board-certified, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. Her top-notch education, experience, commitment and dedication in the field of plastic surgery and to her patients have earned her an unparalleled reputation. Between her general surgery and plastic surgery experience, she served as the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery's Clinical Research Fellow for two years, where she published multiple journal articles and presented at national meetings. Dr. Nazarian understands that appearance and self-confidence interplay. Her meticulous eye for detail reflects the artistry that distinguishes Dr. Nazarian's work as a plastic surgeon, and her commitment to achieving natural-looking outcomes that blend well with the patient's overall facial or body proportions. In addition to her thriving practice, Dr. Nazarian is also a mentor/assistant professor at USC, founder of the skincare destination TheSkinSpot.com, as well as a social media influencer. Follower her on Instagram: @DrSheilaNazarian @TheModelSurgeon @Spa26.Official and @TheSkinSpotBeverlyHills

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-aesthetic-solutions-dr-sheila-nazarian-is-one-of-the-first-to-offer-new-groundbreaking-embracerf-procedure-300660838.html

SOURCE InMode Aesthetic Solutions

Related Links

https://inmodemd.com

