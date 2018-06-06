InMode Aesthetic Solutions: Dr. Spero Theodorou and Dr. Christopher Chia Presenting on New EmbraceRF Face Procedure at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium 2018

The EmbraceRF now provides physicians and patients with the possibility to achieve real surgical-like results in a relatively short procedure under local anesthesia, in the office. EmbraceRF is one more breakthrough minimally invasive procedure in the tradition of InMode's benchmark radio-frequency technology. This is a new, one-time procedure, with minimal downtime, and impressive results. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

Dr. Spero Theodorou is looking forward to speaking about this groundbreaking technology at the upcoming Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium titled "Inside Edge: Facial Aesthetic Launch" on Wednesday, June 6 2018. Dr. Chris Chia will be discussing a complimentary procedure using InMode's radio-frequency technology, on Friday, June 8.

"EmbraceRF is the first we've seen that can effectively induce adipose-remodeling for the face. Essentially, this procedure allows our patients to retain their youthful 'fullness' of the face while refining the jaw and neckline for an overall natural result," says Dr. Theodorou.

bodySCULPT is located at 128 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019. For more information, call (212) 265-2724 or visit www.bodysculpt.com.

About bodySCUPLT

bodySCULPT is a AAAASF-accredited plastic surgery practice with a state-of-the-art surgical center is located on Central Park South in Manhattan, New York City. The facility is lead by two leading plastic surgeons, Dr. Spero J. Theodorou and Dr. Christopher T. Chia. These plastic surgeons are inventors of the Scarless Arm Lift procedure as well as the first to perform the Brazilian Butt Lift under Local Anesthesia. Dr. Theodorou received his training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at RUSH St. Luke's Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Upon completion he underwent an additional year of training in Cosmetic Plastic Surgery at the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital's Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship Program Affiliated with New York University (NYU). Dr. Theodorou is presently teaching faculty at MEETH and at the prestigious ASAPS (American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), where he instructs plastic surgeons on the latest advancements in body contouring surgery. Dr. Christopher Chia completed his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and then obtained his Medical Degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at Hospital of Saint Raphael in, New Haven, Connecticut. Following this his post-graduate training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery was completed in University of Louisville. Upon completion he underwent an additional year of training in Cosmetic Plastic Surgery from the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital's Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship Program Affiliated with New York University (NYU). Dr. Chia is also the program direct of the MEETH fellowship.

