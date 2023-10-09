InMode Affirms Safety of Management, Employees and Production Sites

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, addressed today the status of the Company's activity in Israel. 

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: "InMode is committed to supporting all customers, distributors, employees, and salespeople worldwide. We prioritize the safety and well-being of our employees and will continue to do so as we execute our strategy."

"We don't anticipate any interruption to production. Our inventory levels globally and in Israel are sufficient and include components and subassemblies for the next three quarters. As a result, all platforms and consumables will be delivered on time and will meet the highest standards. In addition, InMode takes all required measures to ensure continuous customer support and exceptional service."

"Our Israeli employees are resilient and experienced in working during challenging times. We are all as committed as we have ever been to InMode's success, and this continues to be our focus. The contribution of revenues generated from Israel is less than 1%."

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2023 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

