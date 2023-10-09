InMode Affirms Safety of Management, Employees and Production Sites

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, addressed today the status of the Company's activity in Israel.

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: "InMode is committed to supporting all customers, distributors, employees, and salespeople worldwide. We prioritize the safety and well-being of our employees and will continue to do so as we execute our strategy."

"We don't anticipate any interruption to production. Our inventory levels globally and in Israel are sufficient and include components and subassemblies for the next three quarters. As a result, all platforms and consumables will be delivered on time and will meet the highest standards. In addition, InMode takes all required measures to ensure continuous customer support and exceptional service."

"Our Israeli employees are resilient and experienced in working during challenging times. We are all as committed as we have ever been to InMode's success, and this continues to be our focus. The contribution of revenues generated from Israel is less than 1%."

