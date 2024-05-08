InMode Announces P1 Offshore Racing Partnership with Female Driver Victoria Rand

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is the first aesthetic company to officially partner with P1 Offshore Racing and sponsor the only female driver, Victoria Rand, as part of Class 1. This partnership signifies a historic step forward in motorsports, and reflects InMode's unwavering dedication to championing and empowering women.

Victoria Rand

Victoria Rand, hailing from Denmark with a lineage deeply rooted in racing, brings an unparalleled passion for speed and competition in traditional motorsports. From her early days in the Junior Dragster class to achieving international acclaim in the Pro Modified Class, Victoria's journey is one of resilience and determination. Now, she sets her sights on conquering the waves, as she takes the helm of the Morpheus8 Offshore Race Team, powered by a 50 foot, 2,200-horsepower boat alongside world champion Johnny Tomlinson.

"At InMode, our technological advancements span over two decades and have continued to break boundaries in aesthetics, and in enabling women to live their most beautiful lives. We believe that when you look and feel your best, you are unstoppable. Victoria Rand and the Morpheus8 Offshore Race Team embody all of these values, aiming to break through boundaries is a true test of spirit and perseverance," says Spero Theodorou, MD, Chief Medical Officer at InMode. "We are thrilled to support a female driver who is a trailblazer and inspiration for women everywhere."

"I am so excited to be partnering with InMode and P1 Offshore Racing," says Rand. "It is an incredible opportunity to not only make waves in the world of racing, but also be able to provide a platform to inspire women to be bold and confident."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

About P1 Offshore

20 years of racing, 18 countries, 700 races. P1 Offshore combines high-speed, free-to-watch sport and family entertainment, hundreds of thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers around the world. Class 1 is the premier class of offshore powerboat racing in the world and is one of the most spectacular marine motorsports.

