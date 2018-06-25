InMode BodyTite Defines the Treatment Gap Solution In Aesthetic Surgery Journal

Radio-Frequency Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) is an innovative concept in energy-assisted body contouring techniques and has received instrument approval. This article reviews the clinical application of radio frequency energy via BodyTite (InMode, California, USA) device on soft tissues during suction lipectomy, its effect on soft tissue contraction, and its use in aesthetic contouring in various clinical scenarios.

This publication represents the first time the treatment gap terminology is published in peer review. "There are a large number of these 'in between' patients in this 'gap' category that their clinical picture presents as 'not bad enough for an excisional procedure and not good enough for liposuction.' Specifically, areas of the body described as zones of nonadherence such as the arms, neck, and medial thighs may be amenable to Radio-Frequency Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) for satisfactory contouring who otherwise would be turned away with liposuction alone by the judicious surgeon. The RFAL technology, being more effective and directed at fat resection, can be achieved with an increased margin of safety since the skin can be anticipated to retract more than with manual suction-assisted lipectomy (SAL) alone," quoted from the ASJ article.

Coupling judicious patient selection and good body contouring, RFAL has the potential to elicit a 3-dimensional soft tissue contraction for those nontraditional liposuction candidates and the ability to improve outcomes in patients where liposuction is an option, delivering the best outcome for both candidates.

This publication showcases InMode's leadership in defining and dominating the minimally invasive category, where there was no existing good solution for patients.

