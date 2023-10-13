InMode Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against BTL Industries, Inc. (d/b/a BTL Aesthetics)

News provided by

InMode Ltd.

13 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced that it filed a patent infringement complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleging that BTL Industries' UltraFemme 360 and EmFemme 360 non-invasive, radio-frequency based feminine rejuvenation products infringe U.S. Patent No. 8,961,511. 

"As a pioneer in devices for women's health and wellness, InMode has committed significant research and development resources to the development of minimally invasive RF technologies," InMode's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, commented.  "In addition, InMode has acquired cutting edge technology to complement its own developments. Those efforts and investments have led to an ever-expanding intellectual property portfolio, a fundamental component of the Management Team's strategic plan to grow shareholder value.  When other companies use our technology without permission, we will take swift action to vigorously protect our valuable IP." 

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2023 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Phone: (917) 607-8654

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

