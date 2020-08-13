InMode Introduces the Morpheus8 Platform and the Morpheus8 Body Fractional Technology

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce a new FDA clearance to market the Morpheus8 Body handpiece and Morpheus8 Platform.

Morpheus8 Body is the first intelligent, programmable, full body fractional technology to deliver clinically proven RF energy up to a thermal depth of 8mm (7mm pin depth + an additional 1mm thermal profile), with its 40 gold coated pins. As the first and only FDA cleared technology to penetrate subdermal tissue with a thermal profile of 8mm, the new Morpheus8 Body handpiece is designed to provide physicians with a faster, bigger, and better solution to deliver customizable full body fractional treatments. Based on the success of InMode's proprietary technology, the new FDA clearance extends its line of subdermal adipose remodeling devices (SARD).

The new Morpheus8 Body will be launched on a new Morpheus8 Platform, a state-of-the-art workstation complete with dual handpieces and four fractional tips with different microneedle configurations (Prime 12 pin, Resurfacing 24 pin, Morpheus8 24 pin, and Body 40 pin). The Morpheus8 Platform provides physicians with a stand-alone solution for fractional RF, ranging from the Morpheus8 Prime for the treatment of delicate areas with high tissue curvature, to the Morpheus8 Body for large zones. The Morpheus8 Platform will be revealed to the North American market at InMode's 'Main Event' on August 14 – 16, 2020, hosted by internationally renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Stephen Mulholland.

Shakil Lakhani, InMode President of North America, commented, "With InMode being the leader in the RF fractional space, the addition of these new treatment modalities can provide a customizable, full body solution for each patient. True innovation in the industry has become scarce and this is where InMode will continue to thrive. We are excited about the new treatment capabilities for both our physicians and their patients."

Dr. Stephen Mulholland added, "Morpheus8 has become a standard treatment in my clinic. Whether I use it as a stand-alone treatment for tightening and smoothing of the skin or combined with one of my other treatments, it is my go-to treatment for patients looking for significant, but non-surgical, remodeling improvement."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

