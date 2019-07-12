InMode Ltd. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. ("InMode") today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not been determined. InMode intends to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "INMD."

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufacturers, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency (RF) based devices. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

SOURCE InMode