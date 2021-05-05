InMode Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenues of $65.5 Million Represent 62% Year over Year Growth. GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.63, 320% Year over Year Growth
YOKNEAM, Israel, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced consolidated financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights:
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Revenues
$65,524
$40,441
Gross Margins
85%
85%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$26,643
$6,433
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.63
$0.15
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Gross Margins
85%
85%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$29,341
$12,559
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.69
$0.30
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Management Comments
"Our strong first quarter performance marks another impressive period of growth. Increases in revenues were driven by continued demand for our minimally invasive and hands-free devices in clinics around the world," commented Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO. "In particular we've seen immense growth of our consumables sales, which have tripled over the last four quarters. This is a testament of our pervasive market penetration and the popularity of our solutions with both doctors and patients alike."
"Our pipeline continues to grow and includes many new projects as we plan on penetrating new medical categories in 2021 and beyond. In addition to gynecology and ophthalmology, we are also exploring urology and other verticals where our advanced capabilities and experience with bio polar RF technology will improve the quality of life for patients," stated Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's CTO and co-founder.
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, added, "The underlying demand for our non-invasive and effective aesthetic procedures continued to be strong in the first quarter with sales reaching an all-time high for the month of March. Our sales team and post-sales support were vital in generating interest across our portfolio of platforms and driving record consumables orders, as our virtual training platform successfully integrated new hires into our organization. We are pleased to see in-person events slowly returning back to normal and we are encouraged by the high levels of activity and engagement at these events."
"More practitioners are using our systems than ever before," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode Chief Medical Officer. "We continue to engage with luminary doctors worldwide as they endorse InMode's innovative approach to aesthetics and wellness."
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $65.5 million, an increase of 62% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to continued strong demand for our platforms in the beginning of the new year. Notably, international sales have grown dramatically year-over-year, as we successfully duplicate our U.S. growth strategy on a global scale," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.
GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 85%. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 85% as well.
GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 41%, compared to 15% in the first quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 45%, compared to 30% in the first quarter of 2020. This increase stemmed primarily from the fact that the sales cycle in March of 2020 was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and consequently, the marketing expenditure did not result in sales at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Also, in first quarter of 2021, marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, remained minimal due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $26.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $6.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $29.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.
2021 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $270 million to $280 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% to 86%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $113 million to $118 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.60 to $2.75
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Yair Malca
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (949) 305-0108
Email: [email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Phone: (917) 607-8654
Email: [email protected]
Three months ended
2021
2020
REVENUES
65,524
40,441
COST OF REVENUES
10,079
6,184
GROSS PROFIT
55,445
34,257
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,301
3,432
Sales and marketing
24,562
22,999
General and administrative
1,811
1,823
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
28,674
28,254
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
26,771
6,003
Finance income, net
44
629
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
26,815
6,632
INCOME TAXES
69
141
NET INCOME
26,746
6,491
Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(103)
(58)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
26,643
6,433
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.68
0.19
Diluted
0.63
0.15
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
39,029
33,963
Diluted
42,517
41,688
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
64,901
68,938
Marketable securities
177,081
142,007
Short-term bank deposits
51,441
49,589
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
15,044
10,499
Other receivables
7,859
3,575
Inventories
15,700
14,983
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
332,026
289,591
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
461
477
Other receivables
-
2,894
Deferred income taxes, net
223
64
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,949
1,153
Property and equipment, net
1,033
982
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
5,266
6,170
TOTAL ASSETS
337,292
295,761
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
7,410
6,410
Contract liabilities
13,273
11,900
Other liabilities
15,993
16,720
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
36,676
35,030
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
1,936
1,988
Other liabilities
2,957
2,910
Operating lease liabilities
1,976
358
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
6,869
5,256
TOTAL LIABILITIES
43,545
40,286
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
293,747
255,475
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
337,292
295,761
Three months ended
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
26,746
6,491
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
114
94
Share-based compensation expenses
2,698
6,050
Allowance for doubtful accounts
40
306
Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net
4
(6)
Finance expenses, net
405
189
Deferred income taxes, net
(101)
368
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(4,569)
590
Increase in other receivables
(1,380)
(1,560)
Increase in inventories
(717)
(2,678)
Increase in accounts payable
1,000
1,014
Decrease in other liabilities
(795)
(1,793)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
1,321
(2,945)
Net cash provided by operating activities
24,766
6,120
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(21,000)
(16,519)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
19,000
14,500
Purchase of fixed assets
(165)
(99)
Purchase of marketable securities
(62,245)
(43,933)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
26,802
38,574
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(37,608)
(7,477)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(864)
-
Exercise of options
9,892
2,001
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,028
2,001
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(223)
(233)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(4,037)
411
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
68,938
44,727
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
64,901
45,138
Three months ended March 31,
Year Ended December,
2021
2020
2020
Revenues by Geography:
United States
44,065
67%
30,823
76%
149,488
73%
International
21,459
33%
9,618
24%
56,619
27%
Total Net Revenue
65,524
100%
40,441
100%
206,107
100%
Three months ended March 31,
Year Ended December,
2021
2020
2020
Revenues by Category:
Capital equipment revenues
57,731
88%
35,376
87%
185,320
90%
Consumables and service revenues
7,793
12%
5,065
13%
20,787
10%
Total Net Revenue
65,524
100%
40,441
100%
206,107
100%
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
65
77
69
61
75
65
Hands-Free
33
6
24
37
6
29
Non-Invasive
2
17
7
2
19
6
100
100
100
100
100
100
Three months ended March 31, 2021
Three months ended March 31, 2020
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
65,524
-
65,524
40,441
-
40,441
COST OF REVENUES
10,079
(229)
9,850
6,184
(76)
6,108
GROSS PROFIT
55,445
229
55,674
34,257
76
34,333
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,301
(301)
2,000
3,432
(1,886)
1,546
Sales and marketing
24,562
(1,932)
22,630
22,999
(3,838)
19,161
General and administrative
1,811
(236)
1,575
1,823
(250)
1,573
TOTAL OPERATING
28,674
(2,469)
26,205
28,254
(5,974)
22,280
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
26,771
2,698
29,469
6,003
6,050
12,053
Finance income, net
44
-
44
629
-
629
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
26,815
2,698
29,513
6,632
6,050
12,682
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
69
-
69
141
(76)
65
NET INCOME
26,746
2,698
29,444
6,491
6,126
12,617
Add: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests
(103)
-
(103)
(58)
-
(58)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
26,643
2,698
29,341
6,433
6,126
12,559
NET INCOME PER
Basic
0.68
0.75
0.19
0.37
Diluted
0.63
0.69
0.15
0.30
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
39,029
39,029
33,963
33,963
Diluted
42,517
42,707
41,688
41,809
