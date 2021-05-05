InMode Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenues of $65.5 Million Represent 62% Year over Year Growth. GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.63, 320% Year over Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced consolidated financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Quarterly revenues of $65.5 million, an increase of 62% compared to the first quarter of 2020: 69% of quarterly revenues derived from InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 24% from InMode's hands-free platforms and 7% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms

GAAP net income of $26.6 million, compared to $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $29.3 million, compared to $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2020

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.63, compared to $0.15 in the first quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.69, compared to $0.30 in the first quarter of 2020

Total cash position of $293.4 million as of March 31, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Revenues $65,524 $40,441 Gross Margins 85% 85% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $26,643 $6,433 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.63 $0.15 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Gross Margins 85% 85% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $29,341 $12,559 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.69 $0.30

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"Our strong first quarter performance marks another impressive period of growth. Increases in revenues were driven by continued demand for our minimally invasive and hands-free devices in clinics around the world," commented Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO. "In particular we've seen immense growth of our consumables sales, which have tripled over the last four quarters. This is a testament of our pervasive market penetration and the popularity of our solutions with both doctors and patients alike."

"Our pipeline continues to grow and includes many new projects as we plan on penetrating new medical categories in 2021 and beyond. In addition to gynecology and ophthalmology, we are also exploring urology and other verticals where our advanced capabilities and experience with bio polar RF technology will improve the quality of life for patients," stated Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's CTO and co-founder.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, added, "The underlying demand for our non-invasive and effective aesthetic procedures continued to be strong in the first quarter with sales reaching an all-time high for the month of March. Our sales team and post-sales support were vital in generating interest across our portfolio of platforms and driving record consumables orders, as our virtual training platform successfully integrated new hires into our organization. We are pleased to see in-person events slowly returning back to normal and we are encouraged by the high levels of activity and engagement at these events."

"More practitioners are using our systems than ever before," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode Chief Medical Officer. "We continue to engage with luminary doctors worldwide as they endorse InMode's innovative approach to aesthetics and wellness."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $65.5 million, an increase of 62% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to continued strong demand for our platforms in the beginning of the new year. Notably, international sales have grown dramatically year-over-year, as we successfully duplicate our U.S. growth strategy on a global scale," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 85%. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 85% as well.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 41%, compared to 15% in the first quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 45%, compared to 30% in the first quarter of 2020. This increase stemmed primarily from the fact that the sales cycle in March of 2020 was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and consequently, the marketing expenditure did not result in sales at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Also, in first quarter of 2021, marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, remained minimal due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $26.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $6.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $29.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $270 million to $280 million

to *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% to 86%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $113 million to $118 million

to *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.60 to $2.75

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, May 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153792/e5af7c2dc0

Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562

Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/ . A replay of the conference call will be available from May 5, 2021 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to May 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10153792

A replay will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Yair Malca Chief Financial Officer Phone: (949) 305-0108 Email: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Phone: (917) 607-8654 Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31,

2021 2020 REVENUES 65,524 40,441 COST OF REVENUES 10,079 6,184 GROSS PROFIT 55,445 34,257 OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development 2,301 3,432 Sales and marketing 24,562 22,999 General and administrative 1,811 1,823 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 28,674 28,254 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 26,771 6,003 Finance income, net 44 629 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 26,815 6,632 INCOME TAXES 69 141 NET INCOME 26,746 6,491 Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (103) (58) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 26,643 6,433





NET INCOME PER SHARE:



Basic 0.68 0.19 Diluted 0.63 0.15 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)



Basic 39,029 33,963 Diluted 42,517 41,688

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 64,901 68,938 Marketable securities 177,081 142,007 Short-term bank deposits 51,441 49,589 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 15,044 10,499 Other receivables 7,859 3,575 Inventories 15,700 14,983 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 332,026 289,591 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 461 477 Other receivables - 2,894 Deferred income taxes, net 223 64 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,949 1,153 Property and equipment, net 1,033 982 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,266 6,170 TOTAL ASSETS 337,292 295,761





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 7,410 6,410 Contract liabilities 13,273 11,900 Other liabilities 15,993 16,720 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 36,676 35,030 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 1,936 1,988 Other liabilities 2,957 2,910 Operating lease liabilities 1,976 358 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,869 5,256 TOTAL LIABILITIES 43,545 40,286





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 293,747 255,475 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 337,292 295,761

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31,

2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income 26,746 6,491 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 114 94 Share-based compensation expenses 2,698 6,050 Allowance for doubtful accounts 40 306 Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net 4 (6) Finance expenses, net 405 189 Deferred income taxes, net (101) 368 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (4,569) 590 Increase in other receivables (1,380) (1,560) Increase in inventories (717) (2,678) Increase in accounts payable 1,000 1,014 Decrease in other liabilities (795) (1,793) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 1,321 (2,945) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,766 6,120 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Investment in short-term deposits (21,000) (16,519) Proceeds from short-term deposits 19,000 14,500 Purchase of fixed assets (165) (99) Purchase of marketable securities (62,245) (43,933) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 26,802 38,574 Net cash (used in) investing activities (37,608) (7,477) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of ordinary shares (864) - Exercise of options 9,892 2,001 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,028 2,001 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (223) (233) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,037) 411





CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 68,938 44,727 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 64,901 45,138

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31, Year Ended December, 2021 2020 2020 Revenues by Geography:











United States 44,065 67% 30,823 76% 149,488 73% International 21,459 33% 9,618 24% 56,619 27% Total Net Revenue 65,524 100% 40,441 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended March 31, Year Ended December, 2021 2020 2020 Revenues by Category:











Capital equipment revenues 57,731 88% 35,376 87% 185,320 90% Consumables and service revenues 7,793 12% 5,065 13% 20,787 10% Total Net Revenue 65,524 100% 40,441 100% 206,107 100%



Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020

% %

United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:











Minimal-Invasive 65 77 69 61 75 65 Hands-Free 33 6 24 37 6 29 Non-Invasive 2 17 7 2 19 6

100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 65,524 - 65,524 40,441 - 40,441 COST OF REVENUES 10,079 (229) 9,850 6,184 (76) 6,108 GROSS PROFIT 55,445 229 55,674 34,257 76 34,333 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 2,301 (301) 2,000 3,432 (1,886) 1,546 Sales and marketing 24,562 (1,932) 22,630 22,999 (3,838) 19,161 General and administrative 1,811 (236) 1,575 1,823 (250) 1,573 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 28,674 (2,469) 26,205 28,254 (5,974) 22,280 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 26,771 2,698 29,469 6,003 6,050 12,053 Finance income, net 44 - 44 629 - 629 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 26,815 2,698 29,513 6,632 6,050 12,682 INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT) 69 - 69 141 (76) 65 NET INCOME 26,746 2,698 29,444 6,491 6,126 12,617 Add: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests (103) - (103) (58) - (58) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 26,643 2,698 29,341 6,433 6,126 12,559













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 0.68

0.75 0.19

0.37 Diluted 0.63

0.69 0.15

0.30 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 39,029

39,029 33,963

33,963 Diluted 42,517

42,707 41,688

41,809

