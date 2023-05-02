InMode Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $106.1M Represents 23.5% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $106.1 million , an increase of 23.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 83% of quarterly revenues, while 8% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 9% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.

GAAP net income of $40.5 million , compared to $31 million in the first quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP net income of $44.7 million , compared to $34.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.47 , compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.52 , compared to $0.40 in the first quarter of 2022.

Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $20 million , an increase of 43% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

, an increase of 43% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total cash position of $574.5 million as of March 31, 2023 , including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenues $106,074 $85,921 Gross Margins 83 % 83 % Net Income $40,505 $30,975 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.47 $0.36 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Gross Margins 83 % 83 % Net Income $44,714 $34,069 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.52 $0.40

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Management Comments

"As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of the founding of our company, we are pleased to report a strong start to 2023, driven by growing demand for InMode's procedures. Our unique technology enables patients to achieve effective surgical results while benefiting of minimally invasive procedures," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented, "During the first quarter, we experienced significant growth in consumable sales. Revenue from consumables and service for the first quarter grew nearly 43% year-over-year. This is a strong indication that the platforms we sell are being used more frequently as the demand for our treatments continues to increase."

"We have seen an influx of patients seeking treatment following the use of popular weight loss drugs. InMode's technology can effectively assist patients in tightening the loose skin post the effects of these medications," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 reached $106.1 million, an increase of 23.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

"We are happy to report substantial growth in Q1, while maintaining strong gross margins in what is traditionally a slower quarter for the aesthetics space. International sales were once again robust in the first quarter, with sales from Europe hitting a new record," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 83%. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 83%.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 39%, compared to an operating margin of 41% in the first quarter of 2022. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 43% compared to 44% for the first quarter of 2022. This slight decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, mainly as a result of the addition of new sales representatives as well as investment in direct-to-consumer advertising campaigns and hosting in-person events to support the company's growth projections.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $40.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $31 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $44.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2023 ending December 31, 2023. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenue between $525 million and $530 million

and *Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $236 million and $238 million

and *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.58 and $2.60

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2023 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

2023 2022 REVENUES 106,074 85,921 COST OF REVENUES 18,254 14,772 GROSS PROFIT 87,820 71,149 OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development 3,102 2,815 Sales and marketing 41,713 30,849 General and administrative 2,008 2,477 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 46,823 36,141 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 40,997 35,008 Finance income, net 3,289 379 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 44,286 35,387 INCOME TAXES 3,781 4,412 NET INCOME 40,505 30,975





NET INCOME PER SHARE:



Basic 0.49 0.37 Diluted 0.47 0.36 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)



Basic 83,154 82,973 Diluted 85,387 85,696

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 92,961 97,540 Marketable securities 405,674 374,589 Short-term bank deposits 75,817 75,254 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 24,868 26,997 Other receivables 14,802 15,094 Inventories 40,811 39,897 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 654,933 629,371 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 3,883 3,973 Deferred income tax asset, net 2,457 3,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,288 5,073 Property and equipment, net 2,451 2,298 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 14,679 15,038 TOTAL ASSETS 669,612 644,409 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 11,987 16,242 Contract liabilities 17,293 13,798 Other liabilities 30,391 51,980 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 59,671 82,020 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,042 3,959 Other liabilities 391 303 Operating lease liabilities 3,529 3,509 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,962 7,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 66,633 89,791





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 602,979 554,618 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 669,612 644,409

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income 40,505 30,975 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 188 138 Share-based compensation expenses 4,209 3,094 Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable (22) 210 Loss on marketable securities, net - 14 Finance expenses (income), net (1,512) 90 Deferred income taxes, net 19 (22) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Decrease in accounts receivable 2,241 3,953 Increase in other receivables (229) (1,195) Increase in inventories (914) (4,074) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (4,255) 762 Decrease in other liabilities (23,043) (4,875) Increase in contract liabilities 3,926 2,783 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,113 31,853 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Investment in short-term deposits (6,000) (23,111) Proceeds from short-term deposits 6,000 20,000 Purchase of fixed assets (341) (299) Purchase of marketable securities (118,352) (21,209) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 994 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 91,137 10,933 Net cash used in investing activities (27,556) (12,692) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of ordinary shares - (42,637) Exercise of options 1,673 161 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,673 (42,476) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 191 (151) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,579) (23,466) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 97,540 68,136 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 92,961 44,670

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues by Category:





















Capital Equipment revenues - United States 49,751 47 % 44,760 52 %

Capital Equipment revenues - International 36,373 34 % 27,183 32 %

Total Capital Equipment revenues 86,124 81 % 71,943 84 %

Consumables and service revenues 19,950 19 % 13,978 16 %

Total Net Revenue 106,074 100 % 85,921 100 %





Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022

% %

United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:











Minimally Invasive 90 75 83 84 71 80 Hands-Free 8 6 8 13 6 10 Non-Invasive 2 19 9 3 23 10

100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Three months ended

March 31, 2022

GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP

REVENUES 106,074 - 106,074 85,921 - 85,921

COST OF REVENUES 18,254 (354) 17,900 14,772 (314) 14,458

GROSS PROFIT 87,820 354 88,174 71,149 314 71,463

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 3,102 (501) 2,601 2,815 (525) 2,290

Sales and marketing 41,713 (3,038) 38,675 30,849 (1,895) 28,954

General and administrative 2,008 (316) 1,692 2,477 (360) 2,117

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 46,823 (3,855) 42,968 36,141 (2,780) 33,361

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 40,997 4,209 45,206 35,008 3,094 38,102

Finance income, net 3,289 - 3,289 379 - 379

INCOME BEFORE TAXES 44,286 4,209 48,495 35,387 3,094 38,481

INCOME TAXES 3,781 - 3,781 4,412 - 4,412

NET INCOME 40,505 4,209 44,714 30,975 3,094 34,069

















NET INCOME PER SHARE:













Basic 0.49

0.54 0.37

0.41

Diluted 0.47

0.52 0.36

0.40

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME

PER SHARE (in thousands)













Basic 83,154

83,154 82,973

82,973

Diluted 85,387

85,878 85,696

86,132



SOURCE InMode Ltd.